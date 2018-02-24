CNN Prepped an Angry Mob to Attack, Dana Loesch Explains

The CNN town hall looked like the Salem witch trials and goody-two-shoes Sheriff Israel showed righteous agreement to applause at Dana Loesch’s expense. The sanctimonious hypocrite Israel, at that point, knew his deputies stood outside doing nothing while the shooting went on.

Israel knew about the many failures of the systems in Florida from the FBI to the police and to the school.

Dana Loesch Explains How the Crowd Was Prepped by CNN

During the Federalist Radio Hour, Loesch described how she was led to the stage. She felt like she was being led to a wrestling match, her playing the role of the despised opponent. The crowd was whipped up in the hour before she was questioned.

They had music that was playing. They had montages that they were flashing across the screen. They had a number of speakers from the school and from the community. They had the sheriff go up and speak. He mentioned special interest groups, referring to the membership of the NRA.

Then they brought the politicians out…and that was the first hour. After all of this was already happening, after emotions were already running high, and after CNN put everyone together and cranked up, really trying to wind people up even more.

I had no questions in advance. It was even weird the way they had us walk out because it was like entering like you were a boxer or like WWE. You were walking up to the stage and they had music playing. You had to walk in aisles with all these people screaming and you had to walk toward the stage. That’s how you entered.

At one point, a student had a question for Dana that she directed at Democratic Senator Nelson. Tapper could have let Nelson answer it but that would have put Nelson on the spot since he will run for governor. Perhaps Tapper wanted Dana on the spot instead.

If you watch the town hall, it was not an organic uprising of all the students and families. The audience was of one mind. CNN is of one mind. CNN did have tight controls on the “debate” so why didn’t they control the mob when they were out of control?

Some pundits say CNN just lost control but it was CNN who whipped them up for an hour before. They made no effort to ask for or demand civility at any time.

In Conclusion

CNN has been non-stop blaming Republicans, the NRA and President Trump for the murders in Parkland. They did this all while demanding gun control. CNN whipped up a lynch mob for their town hall. They did nothing to provide fair and balanced coverage.

One narrative was out: Republicans must be defeated and everyone wants gun control.

CNN’s town hall was nothing but an anti-Republican hate fest. There was almost exclusively ONE point of view presented. By way of contrast, some of the kids behaved horribly, and CNN did nothing to stop it when it was directed at Senator Rubio or NRA rep Dana Loesch.

The well-rehearsed student journalist David Hogg called NRA members child murderers. Another angry attendee told Marco Rubio that when he looks at Rubio, he sees gunman Nikolas Cruz. The mob eventually stormed the stage and screamed, “burn her” as they rushed Dana Loesch.