CNN President Jeff Zucker Blames Trump for Crazed Mail Bomber

CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker on Wednesday tore into President Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for their “sustained attacks” on the press after the network’s New York City office received an apparent explosive device in the mail.

It’s still not clear if these devices were armed with explosives. It is so early in the investigation.

“There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media,” Zucker said in a statement.

“The President, and especially the White House Press Secretary, should understand their words matter,” he added. “Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that.”

When leftists have committed violent acts, the left has said that words don’t cause violence, but now they are saying something different.

To be fair, more than 90 percent of the press, with CNN leading the pack, have attacked the President 24/7. He attacks back when people attack him and he has said he only wants to be treated fairly.

Zucker is premature in his condemnation since we have no idea who did it or why. Instead of working together, he has decided to attack the President and blame him and the press secretary.

We have no idea who did this or why and it would be best if people held their fire and were supportive of the administration as they try to figure this out.

Fortunately, this type of domestic terrorism is rare today, but it wasn’t rare in the 1960s and 1970s. Terrorists were blowing up buildings and had plans to accelerate.

RESPONSES FROM THE OTHER SIDE

This is a very big deal and the President has been clear that his number one responsibility is to protect Americans. It does appear Zucker is wrong and that the President does understand how serious this is. What is not to understand? This type of potential/attempted violence is horrific and unacceptable.

The safety of the American People is my highest priority. I have just concluded a briefing with the FBI, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Secret Service… pic.twitter.com/nEUBcq4NOh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2018

This is an ongoing situation that President Trump and his admin are monitoring closely. Our condemnation of these dispicable acts certainly includes threats made to CNN as well as current or former public servants. These cowardly acts are unacceptable and wont be tolerated. https://t.co/YbMbCUWMPC — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 24, 2018

This is why no one trusts the media.

Why no one trusts the media: How is “the climate is improved by spicing up reports with thinly veiled suggestions that President @RealDonaldTrump may have triggered a series of potentially murderous attacks on political opponents.”–@AndrewCMcCarthy https://t.co/r3IMhaCTmq — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 24, 2018