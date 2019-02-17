CNN: ‘Random Websites’ to Blame for Their Partisan Coverage of Smollett

It’s looking more and more like the Jussie Smollett case was a hoax planned by the Trump-hating Smollett to make Trump supporters and the President look bad. If that is true, don’t expect an apology from the media, the politicians, and the celebrities who jumped on the story to hurt the right. They are already gaslighting.

CNN was the first out of the box with dishonest reporting as they updated the Jussie Smollet story, which looks like a probable hoax. The media immediately presented it as a bona fide attack by Trump supporters wearing Maga hats and screaming homophobic slurs and ranting “It’s Maga country” as they beat up gay, black Jussie. They did not doubt it or question it and they were not cautious.

They used it to bash the right, especially the President, with ad hominem attacks.

In the clip from Grabien co-founder Tom Elliott, the CNN host begins by asking Brian Stelter for his reaction to “This awful, awful news.” She later asked how someone could do this to the media. Huh?

THE REPORT

Stelter said the police called Jussie’s lawyers last night and told them they want to speak with Smollet. It’s in his court now.

Stelter then said the story had “political connotations” that were “undeniable” from the beginning, adding this story became “polarizing on day one.” What Stelter left out is the media jumped on the story, accepted it as truth, and they are now casting aside their guilt in making it “polarizing.” They didn’t simply report the story, and it wasn’t the fault of others. The problem began with the partisan media hacks.

The host, SE Cupp said, “the media had to cover this cautiously and responsibly” as if they actually did do that. She then asked how the media did in reporting. He responded by saying some media “tried to be very careful” but since TMZ said it was an attack by a Trump supporter, it became polarizing.

TMZ is a cheap tabloid that gets some things right, but not a lot and, in the least, they should have been neutral. Instead of trying to be careful as he put it, they should have been careful.

He means right-wing websites

Then came the Stelter kicker. He said, “when you look at those random sites,” you can end up thinking this could be “weaponized in many different ways.”

In other words, the media screwed up because of all the random right-wing websites. He is blaming the right for what the left did.

Stelter is gaslighting us here. The only weaponization was conducted by the media, not the right — by the believers, not the doubters as one commenter put it.

The media pounced and kept it up even though on the 14th, the LA Times said the police thought it was a hoax. This is Kavanaugh, BuzzFeed, and the Covington Boys all over again and instead of apologizing, they are covering it up.

Right-wing websites had to be somewhat skeptical and do the job of the media.

WATCH THE PARTISAN HACK

CNN’s @brianstelter after Chicago PD sources tell CNN that Smollett appears to have orchestrated attack: Story was “weaponized” by those doubting it was a hate crime pic.twitter.com/qX1HUmWscW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 16, 2019

STELTER’S SLY RESPONSE

After this was posted by Tom Elliott, Stelter responded by pointing out that he said it “was weaponized in many different ways.” In other words, he’s sharing the blame. In fact, the media, especially CNN, deserve all the blame.

That’s not what i said. I said it was weaponized in many different ways. I didn’t specify which ways. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 17, 2019

We included a few responses to Stelter.

Serious question: as the story was being reported and celebrities and politicians, in particular, were commenting on various media platforms, participating in this weaponization or politicization, did you criticize any of it at time as your observation seems to be now? — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) February 17, 2019

CNN and the rest of the “impartial mainstream media” didn’t weaponize this? From Tawana Brawley to Duke Lacrosse to Rolling Stone magazine rape epidemic hoax to the bevy of documented hate crime hoaxes on at our universities and on and on. https://t.co/NDc0jaz0DZ — Mike (@mike4libertyCA) February 17, 2019

The fact that you don’t acknowledge that it was smolett who fabricated the “facts” that were the genesis of any so-called weaponizing, establishes your complete and utter hackery. In the words of Mandel, you are a soulless clown — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) February 17, 2019