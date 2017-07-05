CNN Report of 44 States Refusing to Give Data to the Election Committee Is Not True!

Holy! CNN reported that 44 states and the District of Columbia refused to provide certain types of voter information to the Trump administration’s election integrity commission. The NY Daily News followed up with an article about 44 out of 50 states declining to provide data, citing the CNN report. Forbes and Slate cited the same CNN report.

Only it’s not true

It’s only 14 states and the District of Columbia that have refused, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said on Wednesday. Kobach is the vice chairman of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

“At present 20 states have agreed to provide the publicly available information requested by the commission and another 16 states are reviewing which information can be released under their state laws,” Kobach said in a statement. “In all, 36 states have either agreed or are considering participating with the Commission’s work to ensure the integrity of the American electoral system.”

President Donald Trump created the commission by executive order in May. The commission sent a letter to all 50 states last Wednesday requesting a bevy of voter data, all public information.

As it turns out, CNN’s report was false. All those outlets relying on it were left with an inaccurate report.

36 states have agreed or are considering providing publicly available voter data to @POTUS Election Integrity Commission. Statement below pic.twitter.com/liJ9ftQOep — Marc Lotter (@VPPressSec) July 5, 2017