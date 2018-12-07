CNN Reports Rosenstein Opened an Obstruction Probe Pre-Mueller

Former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein opened an obstruction of justice investigation into President Trump before special counsel Robert Mueller‘s appointment, CNN reported Friday. It was after then-FBI director James Comey was fired.

That is odd since Rosenstein provided one of the two memos that backed the President firing Comey. The other memo was written by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“It’s shocking that the FBI would open up an obstruction case for the President exercising his authority under Article II,” Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani told the outlet.

The probe was partly based on the conversation Jim Comey had with the President in the Oval Office. The President allegedly asked Comey to drop the Flynn investigation or go easy on him or something, all of which the President denies.

CNN has two sources but they don’t even describe who they are. The sources say they discussed a range of options including Rosenstein wearing a wire, which Rosenstein has already denied.

>McCabe took the step to launch the probe into the president after Trump fired his predecessor, former FBI Director James Comey in May 2017, two sources told the cable news outlet.

A source within the Justice Department rejected the notion that Rosenstein tried to curb Trump, telling CNN that he “never said anything like that.”

A spokeswoman for McCabe did not provide a comment to the network.

Mueller was appointed to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow just eight days after Comey’s firing.

McCabe was fired from the FBI in March and Trump tweeted a picture showing Rosenstein behind bars just last week.

Obstruction is not collusion. It seems Mueller is still probing the obstruction of justice charges if CNN is accurate and there is a good chance they’re not. An excellent chance in fact.

It should also be noted that the President has disloyal people working right in the White House.