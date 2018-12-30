CNN Reports Trump’s Offending the Witch Demographic — For Real

CNN is taking witches seriously enough these days to use them against President Trump. In a segment aimed at pointing out the problem with Trump’s use of the [common] phrase ‘witch hunt’, CNN reported that [real?] witches are offended by it.

After this stunning news report, we at the Sentinel fear the President will never win the witch vote. Witches are definitely part of the Democrat voting bloc.

The President describes the Mueller investigation as a witch hunt, but it has nothing whatsoever to do with witches. There are no witches’ rights since witches do not exist except in the minds of the attention getters and mentally deranged. But that is telling you something you already know.

Oh, wait, I’m wrong, there are witches. Here’s one:

CNN has gone completely mad, and they offend me for pretending they are a news network. They are merely 24/7 propaganda infecting the airways.

They are getting slammed on social media

Even if you say this was somewhat tongue-in-cheek, it required them taking witches seriously enough to bash the president. It’s absurd. They’re idiots.

CNN is now a sitcom.

Witches putting spells and curses on the President offends me, so there. — Johnny (@johnny1gz) December 30, 2018

CNN is saying that Trump is offending witches when he calls the Mueller investigation a “witch hunt” When you sign up to be a witch, you should know what you’re getting into. That career path is not for the faint of heart. Only the citizens with the highest value can be witches — Dylan (@RealTSFD) December 30, 2018