CNN Roasts Ted Lieu For Prejudging and Going Low [Video]

This roasting by CNN is unusual since Ted Lieu (D-CA) has been getting away with saying any nasty thing he wants against Republicans unchecked by any media source.

CNN just roasted @TedLieu for his conduct during the Sessions hearing pic.twitter.com/DNmVNIm6Td — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 15, 2017

These are his vile tweets.

Brewing a tasty cup of @Keurig coffee to help get me through the Lyin’ Jeff Sessions hearing that is about to start. Do you think @seanhannity covers this hearing or does he discuss the threat of emojis? pic.twitter.com/yUBnPu2kKO — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 14, 2017

Lyin’ #JeffSessions takes the oath, which would be the necessary first step if he were to be prosecuted for perjury. pic.twitter.com/nghOuLCUZm — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 14, 2017

Kate McKinnon about to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. Oh wait, that’s actually Lyin’ Jeff Sessions. #SessionsHearing pic.twitter.com/6SoCneca7o — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 14, 2017