CNN Says “Winds of Dem Primary Are Blowing Fiercely From the Left!”

The winds of the Democratic primary fiercely left but don’t dare call them extreme!

According to CNN, “The winds of the Democratic primary are blowing fiercely from the left, creating early litmus tests and setting up long-term political land mines. President Trump is already trying to seize on that shift and brand Democrats as extreme.”

He doesn’t have to try and he doesn’t have to brand. They are moving hard-left and they are extreme. Every candidate running is proposing Socialist/Communist policies and calling this ancient and failed totalitarian system, Progressive.

Watch CNN call leftists ‘liberals’:

The NY Times is angry that with 21 months until Election Day 2020, Republicans are trying to paint Democrats as left-wing radicals on the economy, abortion, and Israel.

As The Federalist writer Erielle Davidson responded in a tweet, “A socialist, baby killer, and anti-Semite walk into a bar…just kidding, it was the DNC.

The Times can whine all they want. They have 85% at least of the media and it’s all anti-Trump and anti-right.

Democrats are the party of open borders, felons, baby killers, the anti-Israel/anti-Jewish voting bloc, socialism, communism, high taxes up to 90%, heavy regulations, free healthcare for all — even illegal aliens, free college, exorbitant welfare, drugs, political correctness, social engineering, stereotyping, godlessness for all, flat-earther biology and meteorology, no steaks, trains to Hawaii, no fossil fuels at all, free housing, Antifa, universal basic income, and stealing all our stuff for the State to dispense in their wealth redistribution scheme to pay for all the free stuff.

Democratic Socialist Nicolas Maduro, dictator of Venezuela, won’t accept humanitarian aid as the babies are starving and dying. This is the socialism the media and the Democrats want for America. At the same time, they pretend this is not what they are offering.

Watch the misery they want you to suffer:

THE PARTY OF HOAXES AND HATE

They are also the party of hoaxes, beginning with fake rapes on campuses, Justice Kavanaugh, BuzzFeed, the dossier, the Covington boys, and the latest of course — Jussie Smollett.

The entire media except for Fox News and websites like Breitbart ran with the Smollett fake story of violent Trump haters. The war on Fox and Breitbart is about destroying the voices of the right.

Tucker called Brian Stelter of CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” the “oily media reporter kid.” Tucker pointed to CNN’s cover-up of their own blame in promoting the hate attack of Jussie Smollett, despite the obvious red flags. Not only does the media want to spread lies about opponents, but they also lie to make you think they don’t.

Watch Tucker:

As Lara Logan, CBS foreign news correspondent tol Navy Seal Mike Rikland, the media are “political activists” and “propagandists.”

She said that unless people seek out Breitbart News, they won’t see the other side. She equated Breitbart with Fox News. The journalists are now 85% Democrat, she said, and the media has become so biased that journalists no longer pretend to be neutral. They are “political activists,” and it can be argued that they are “propagandists.”

Watch Lara:

As President Trump said, “We will never be a Socialist country.”

Socialism promises prosperity, but it delivers poverty. It promises unity, but it delivers hatred and it delivers division. Socialism promises a better future, but it always returns to the darkest chapters of the past. That never fails. It always happens, the President said.

Watch the President: