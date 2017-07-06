CNN Sinks to Number 13 in the Ratings, Loses to Yogi Bear Reruns

Last week, more Americans watched re-runs of “Yogi Bear,” “Full House,” and “Friends” on Nick At Nite rather than tune in to Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon’s shows on CNN, the Federalist reports.

From the week of June 26-July 2, CNN’s viewership of its primetime shows was ranked significantly lower than Fox News and MSNBC, which placed first and second respectively.

CNN lost to HGTV, Nick at Nite, Home & Garden, the History Channel and the abominably-left ESPN. ESPN has been sinking for months with their politicized sports announcing.

CNN’s ratings went up months ago and the network thought they were on the money train with their Russia-Trump story and hate-Trump mantra. They’ve since fallen like a rock and now rank thirteenth in cable rankings.

TV Newser reports that Fox drew an audience of about 1.8 million on average and MSNBC pulled in about 1.3 million. CNN had a paltry 711,000 on an average day.

Fox News had been slipping in the ratings but they are back on top.

Fox News beat cable networks CNN and MSNBC in most time slots and the key 25-54 age demographic from Monday through Thursday, according to the latest day ratings provided by TV Newser.

CNN’s ratings coincide with their extremely fake news reports exposed by James O’Keefe’s videos of their embarrassing misbehavior to their blackmailing of a reddit user.

They also misreported this week that 44 states were refusing to give all or some of the data requested by the PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORY COMMISSION ON ELECTION INTEGRITY but it was actually 14.

In addition, on July 4, the Federalist reported that CNN published a fake quote from Abraham Lincoln. On Thursday morning, the network falsely claimed German Prime Minister Angela Merkel had chosen the location of the G20 summit to sabotage Trump.

Look at the rankings via TV Newser.

Cable Ranker: Week of 6-26-17 by TVNewser on Scribd