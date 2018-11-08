CNN Supports Acosta by Verbally Abusing Sarah Sanders

S.Noble
Jim Acosta, now banished from the White House, put his hands on an aide who tried to take the mic from him. He said that is a lie.

You can look at the clip and see who is lying for yourself, and, as James Woods said, he’s an activist masquerading as a journalist.

It wasn’t a violent encounter but he physically stopped her from taking the mic and that’s only one of the many unacceptable things he does.

Again, he claims he is not the enemy of the people, but, in truth, he is the enemy of half the nation. He’s attacking Trump, his agenda, and everyone who supports the President. He is not on our team.

Acosta has been whining and melodramatically playing the victim after he bullied and abused the President, an aide, Sarah Sanders and anyone who works for the President.

CNN STUCK UP FOR ACOSTA AFTER TWO YEARS OF HIM ABUSING THE ADMINISTRATION

CNN not only stuck up for Acosta, they accused Sarah Sanders of lying and called the situation a “threat to democracy”. They’re evil.

When Corey Lewandowski, a Trump aide, allegedly grabbed the arm of reporter Michelle Fields, it was a very big deal. It wasn’t even clear that he was the one who grabbed her arm. He was accused of battery.
SARAH SANDERS EXPLAINS

Sarah Sanders explained in a series of tweets what went on and why they are suspending the bully’s pass.

The White House could have and should have banned him a long time ago.

