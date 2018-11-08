CNN Supports Acosta by Verbally Abusing Sarah Sanders

Jim Acosta, now banished from the White House, put his hands on an aide who tried to take the mic from him. He said that is a lie.

You can look at the clip and see who is lying for yourself, and, as James Woods said, he’s an activist masquerading as a journalist.

Activist masquerading as journalist assaults intern… pic.twitter.com/FhviyFLZfg — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 8, 2018

Sarah Sanders claims Jim Acosta ‘placed his hands on a woman’. Jim Acosta says this is a “lie”. Here’s the video. You be the judge. pic.twitter.com/rhkyDD9H8t — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 8, 2018

It wasn’t a violent encounter but he physically stopped her from taking the mic and that’s only one of the many unacceptable things he does.

Again, he claims he is not the enemy of the people, but, in truth, he is the enemy of half the nation. He’s attacking Trump, his agenda, and everyone who supports the President. He is not on our team.

We are not the enemy of the people. I am not your enemy. You are not my enemy. It is wrong to call your fellow Americans the enemy. We are all on the same team. We are all Americans. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 29, 2018

Acosta has been whining and melodramatically playing the victim after he bullied and abused the President, an aide, Sarah Sanders and anyone who works for the President.

The US Secret Service just asked for my credential to enter the WH. As I told the officer, I don’t blame him. I know he’s just doing his job. (Sorry this video is not rightside up) pic.twitter.com/juQeuj3B9R — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

CNN STUCK UP FOR ACOSTA AFTER TWO YEARS OF HIM ABUSING THE ADMINISTRATION

CNN not only stuck up for Acosta, they accused Sarah Sanders of lying and called the situation a “threat to democracy”. They’re evil.

When Corey Lewandowski, a Trump aide, allegedly grabbed the arm of reporter Michelle Fields, it was a very big deal. It wasn’t even clear that he was the one who grabbed her arm. He was accused of battery.

SARAH SANDERS EXPLAINS

Sarah Sanders explained in a series of tweets what went on and why they are suspending the bully’s pass.

President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration. We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern… — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

This conduct is absolutely unacceptable. It is also completely disrespectful to the reporter’s colleagues not to allow them an opportunity to ask a question. President Trump has given the press more access than any President in history. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

Contrary to CNN’s assertions there is no greater demonstration of the President’s support for a free press than the event he held today. Only they would attack the President for not supporting a free press in the midst of him taking 68 questions from 35 different reporters… — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

…over the course of 1.5 hours including several from the reporter in question. The fact that CNN is proud of the way their employee behaved is not only disgusting, it‘s an example of their outrageous disregard for everyone, including young women, who work in this Administration — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

The White House could have and should have banned him a long time ago.

As a result of today’s incident, the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018