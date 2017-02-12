CNN Taunts GOP Rep for Not Saying White Terrorism Equals Radical Islamic Terrorism

The left likes to draw equivalence between the occasional white supremacist maniac and the worldwide jihad. They want people to believe Christians and those of other religions are as much of a danger as Islamists.

CNN Won’t Discuss Radical Islamic Extremism

A perfect example was given by CNN’s Alisyn Camerota during an interview this past week with Rep. Sean Duffy. Throughout the interview, she was condescending and snide because he didn’t say white supremacy is as much of a problem as Islamic jihad.

DeRay McKesson, the fanatical BlackLivesMatter leader, tweeted the interview as if she proved her point.

Camerota brought up the terror attack in Oklahoma 22 years ago that was not connected to a wider movement as jihad is. Her other example was the lunatic white supremacist who killed 9 church people in South Carolina.

Listen to the interview and watch a very aggressive and downright insulting Alisyn Camerota. Note how she won’t say radical Islamic terrorism.

But what about white terrorism, the CNN reporter asks this Congressman. & his response is exactly the problem. https://t.co/orG1grV3HY — deray mckesson (@deray) February 7, 2017

The Free Beacon pointed out that Chelsea Clinton was also outraged.

What???? Did he actually say “on both sides”?? And here I thought it was extremists of ANY background who pose a threat to ALL OF US…!!! https://t.co/pc939L6QQ1 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 7, 2017

72 Terrorists Hail from 7 Countries of Concern

Donald Trump started with the 7 countries of concern because those are the countries the Obama and Bush administrations found to be lawless and the most dangerous terror nations. Bush had named 4 and Obama added 3.

Who could deny Somalia, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Syria, Iran and Yemen are failed nations?

Originally, the left said refugees from these countries were being banned because they are heavily Muslim. But now Vox for one is saying they are “more diverse than you think” to describe the new narrative that there is no reason to temporarily ban refugees from these countries.

Camerota’s claim that no refugees attacked the homeland is a non sequitur. Being proactive is important and, in fact, as Defense Secretary John Kelly said, we won’t know how many are here until they “blow something up”.

She was also incorrect.

There are at least 72 terrorists who have come to the United States from these seven countries.

In June, 2016, the Senate Subcommittee on Immigration and the National Interest filed a report obtained by The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) that listed information about 72 terrorists from these countries of concern.

The Obama administration refused to provide any government accounting of terror cases over the last eight years, but despite that, in June 2016, the Senate Subcommittee on Immigration and the National Interest, then chaired by new Attorney General Jeff Sessions, released a report on individuals convicted in terror cases, using only open sources. The report found that 380 out of 580 people convicted in terror cases since 9/11 were foreign-born.

The Center for Immigration Studies went further and extracted the information of those from the 7 countries.

The information compiled by the subcommittee and extracted by CIS found the United States admitted 72 terrorists – refugees or travelers – from all of the seven dangerous countries to include: Somalia: 20, Yemen: 19, Iraq: 19, Syria: 7, Iran: 4, Libya: 2, and Sudan: 1.

These immigrant terrorists lived in at least 16 different states, with the largest number from the terror-associated countries living in New York: 10, Minnesota: 8, California: 8, and Michigan: 6.

Some opponents of the travel suspension have tried to claim that the Senate report was flawed because it included individuals who were not necessarily terrorists since they were convicted of crimes such as identity fraud and false statements. About a dozen individuals in the group from the seven terror-associated countries are in this category. Some are individuals who were arrested and convicted in the months following 9/11 for involvement in a fraudulent hazardous materials and commercial driver’s license scheme that was extremely worrisome to law enforcement and counter-terrorism agencies, although a direct link to the 9/11 plot was never claimed, CIS reported.

Another refugee case not included in the 72 is that of Abdul Razak Ali Artan, who attacked and wounded 11 people on the campus of Ohio State University in November 2016. Artan was a Somalian who arrived in 2007 as a refugee.

What About Other Crimes by People from Failed Countries

This report doesn’t include all the rapes and murders committed by people from these countries because they are failed and savage nations.

Leo Hohmann in his book “Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration and Resettlement Jihad,” told WND that America is heading down a suicidal path.

“As I found in my research for ‘Stealth Invasion,’ many of the sexual assaults by refugees are covered up by local law enforcement and the media,” Hohmann said. “So we don’t know how many of these incidents have taken place, but we do know they are more common than what we hear or see reported in the media.”

As far back as August, 2015, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas and Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., tried to get questions answered by the Obama administration that would have tied the recent terrorist attacks at the time to the nation’s immigration deluge. Obama would not supply the answers and the media certainly didn’t care other than to paint the two senators as extremists.

That of course isn’t the only time they tried.

Leftists want you to believe there’s no way to stop terrorists, so don’t try. They want you to think there are too many countries from which terrorists can come, so don’t try. Their favorite line of all is white supremacists are as bad so you must draw moral equivalence between two American maniacs not tied to a core group — Timothy McVeigh and Dylann Roof — and the millions of terrorists tied to a worldwide Islamic jihad who present an existential threat to the United States.

To make matters worse, the left wants Americans to believe that all right-leaning whites are white supremacists, drawing moral equivalence between a Dylann Roof and your average Conservative.