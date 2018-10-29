CNN, The Clown Show Starring Julie Ioffe & Jake Tapper

Far-left Julia Ioffe, a GQ editor, is at it again. This weekend on Twitter, she blamed Jews and the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem for the Pittsburgh murders in The Tree of Life synagogue. On Monday, CNN had her on a panel with Jake Tapper.

The new IT girl said “This president, one of the things that he really launched his presidential run on is talking about Islamic radicalization. And this president has radicalized so many more people than ISIS ever did.”

CNN panel blows up after guest says Donald Trump has “radicalized more people than Isis” pic.twitter.com/Sy7lZEBZXK — Jon Nicosia 🇺🇸 (@NewsPolitics) October 29, 2018

She’s a loon.

It’s an absolute clown show on CNN and these people hate Trump so much that they don’t even know it.

How can people trust the media? It’s not because of anything the President says, it’s what they say and do. These elites have so little respect for the people they don’t think we can come up with our own opinions.

Day in and day out, we are fed this absolute garbage while the Democrats like Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder, and Maxine Waters get a pass. The Democrats want their followers to not be civil, kick people, and get in their face. When is someone going to ask Democrats to disavow Louis Farrakhan? He’s mainstreaming anti-semitism with his Jews as Satan or termites.

When did President Trump do any of those things?

The media has nothing to offer.

The panel got a little fiery

Far-left writer Julia Ioffe, who blamed Trump and Glenn Beck for the synagogue shooting, claims that Trump has “radicalized so more people than ISIS ever did.” CNN’s @JakeTapper just sits there and does absolutely nothing.pic.twitter.com/Sfh9ZbhvPP — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 29, 2018

Jake Tapper ran interference for her. But why do they have this nut on?

She apologized slightly but she can say anything and get away with it because she’s on CNN, the fake news network.

CNN’s Jake Tapper runs interference for far-left writer Julia Ioffe, claims the Republican National Committee (RNC) pounced on her blatantly false comments that Trump has “radicalized so more people than ISIS ever did.” Tapper lets her “clarify” her false statements. pic.twitter.com/tKI7DmTEpf — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 29, 2018