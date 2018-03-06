CNN traveled to Thailand to speak with a jailed prostitute who claims to have detailed information on Russian efforts to meddle in the U.S. election. She says she has audio and photos to prove it.

She claims a Russian oligarch with business ties to Paul Manafort and three Americans discussed election meddling in her presence. She wants asylum in the U.S. So far, no one except CNN is interested in her story. She serviced the oligarch at some point.

Nastya Rybka – her stage name – was arrested in Thailand for running a sex coaching seminar without permission to work.

Here’s the report from CNN fake news: