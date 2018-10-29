During a Monday interview on CNN, anchor Alisyn Camerota asked Rabbi Myers if he blames anyone “beyond the gunman” for Saturday’s shooting that claimed the lives of 11 congregants.

She wanted him to have the opportunity to blame the President. Camerota did her best to get him to say Trump’s words caused the maniac to kill eleven innocent people in a synagogue. The CNN host repeatedly prodded him and didn’t seem to like his answers.

“I don’t really foist blame upon any person,” Myers said. “Hate does not know religion, race, creed, political party. It’s not a political issue in any way, shape, or form. Hate does not know any of those things.”

SHE WANTED TO KNOW IF THE PRESIDENT IS WELCOMED TO VISIT

She snidely asked him if she wanted him to come and he said the President of the United States is always welcome.

.@CNN asks Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers if @realDonaldTrump is welcome at his synagogue after Saturday’s shooting. Myers: “The President of the United States is always welcome. I am a citizen, he is my president. He is always welcome.”https://t.co/pfSMeNrRdI pic.twitter.com/SiI0xdpGhh — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 29, 2018

The only ones blaming the President are the furthest left and Democrats. A Progressive Jewish group said the President isn’t welcomed in Pittsburgh but that’s because they are leftists first and Jews last.

