During a Monday interview on CNN, anchor Alisyn Camerota asked Rabbi Myers if he blames anyone “beyond the gunman” for Saturday’s shooting that claimed the lives of 11 congregants.
She wanted him to have the opportunity to blame the President. Camerota did her best to get him to say Trump’s words caused the maniac to kill eleven innocent people in a synagogue. The CNN host repeatedly prodded him and didn’t seem to like his answers.
“I don’t really foist blame upon any person,” Myers said. “Hate does not know religion, race, creed, political party. It’s not a political issue in any way, shape, or form. Hate does not know any of those things.”
SHE WANTED TO KNOW IF THE PRESIDENT IS WELCOMED TO VISIT
She snidely asked him if she wanted him to come and he said the President of the United States is always welcome.
.@CNN asks Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers if @realDonaldTrump is welcome at his synagogue after Saturday’s shooting.
Myers: “The President of the United States is always welcome. I am a citizen, he is my president. He is always welcome.”https://t.co/pfSMeNrRdI pic.twitter.com/SiI0xdpGhh
The only ones blaming the President are the furthest left and Democrats. A Progressive Jewish group said the President isn’t welcomed in Pittsburgh but that’s because they are leftists first and Jews last.
CNN is not interested in reporting news, they won’t to create news that fit their Progressive agenda, which is to destroy Trump and his followers.
The left wants to ban Fox News. Stupid!!!! The left does not watch Fox News
Wonder if the left really knows why they hate the Pres or if they aren’t a bunch of cattle following the herd. Why would they hate him? Has he not fulfilled all of his promises and more. Is not America stronger financially and globally? Do not the citizens of this country feel safer? At least he is a man who has tried his very best in spite of the negativity and hatred. I am sure he has to feel it. I am sure since his is human that it has to hurt. Where is this hatred coming from and why? He has kept us from a certainty of was with No Korea. He has brought hostages home and even the remains from so many yrs ago. What has he accomplished to make the leftists with such animosity. Really nor fair. I know why the Dems hate him because they want to conduct business as usual—for themselves. Does anyone ever bother to ask why so many of these politicians enter the arena with no money and when they leave they are all rich. Of course they don’t want the pres to kill the golden goose. I cannot believe that the dems are so gullible that they still support a group of political hacks that don’t give a damn about them but only for power and to line their own pockets. God help us if they ever regain power again. We are headed for socialism. That is not America