CNN TRIGGERED Over “M” Word, Lemon Tells Guest to “SHUT UP”

CNN anchor Don Lemon told network contributor Matt Lewis to “shut up” late Tuesday during an explosive debate over what constitutes a “mob” in light of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his wife being chased out of a restaurant.

Ted Cruz and his wife being chased out by communist mob:

The lefties claim the Tea Party was a mob and these loons threatening, damaging, screaming during hearings [who are often paid agitators] are not a mob.

YOU MAY NOT CALL A LEFTY MOB A ‘MOB’

The battle over the description of the leftist mob as a “mob” began on Brooke Baldwin’s show when she fought with guest and Daily Beast senior columnist Matt Lewis over what constitutes a mob and it certainly isn’t the leftist mobs in her opinion.

Lewis was explaining that the leftist mobs gave the right a jolt and they are more likely to come out and vote now because of it.

Baldwin condescendingly explained the people protesting Kavanaugh are not a mob but there was a mob in Charleston.

She is correct — half correct. There were mobs in Charleston. In addition to the right-wing mob, there was a far-left mob of Antifa and Black Lives Matter who were equally violent.

Baldwin told both guests she wanted to “move past the ‘M’ word” because it is “part of the weaponization of what’s happening now on the right.”

What she really wants to do is use language to cover for the leftist mob.

CNN colleague Mary Katherine Ham shut it down when she said, “Yeah, and if it were Tea Partiers we’d call it a mob, for sure. C’mon, let’s be serious.”

Yay Mary Katherine!

DON LEMON TOLD LEWIS TO “SHUT UP”

Lewis was invited on Lemon’s show, “CNN Tonight” to continue the conversation, where the conservative Daily Beast columnist made the point that the Tea Party “didn’t hound people out of restaurants” as was the case with Cruz last month or Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen over the summer. They also hounded her at her home.

DEVELOPING: Protesters swarm DHS Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen’s townhouse in Alexandria, blare audio of detained immigrant children. pic.twitter.com/oFLDx6tXvL — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 22, 2018

The President’s rally was dragged into the conversation.

President Trump referred to the angry left-wing mob and the fact that the leftists want to turn us into Venezuela at a rally. The lefties tried to make it seem that the President was talking about women as the ‘mob’.

One guest tried to conflate the right and left behavior when it is the left Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and other left-wing Soros-funded crazies who are out of control. Donald Trump’s rallies are just rallies and chants, ‘Lock Her Up’ is a chant.

HERE ARE EXAMPLES OF THE LEFTIST MOBS

You won’t find any videos of the Tea Party behaving like this because there aren’t any. They weren’t trying to get arrested and they obeyed the rules. They didn’t follow people into restaurants or otherwise threaten people.

Hysterical Left-Wing protesters storming the 13 ton solid bronze doors of the Supreme Court and attempting to claw them open with their bare hands would be the funniest thing I’ve ever seen – if it was not simultaneously the scariest. Imagine if conservatives behaved like this? pic.twitter.com/0T2lasZn9E — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 7, 2018

The Center for Popular Democracy is a radical left-wing group funded by the Ford Foundation & Soros. By encouraging their activists to engage in civil disobedience, they may have violated their non-profit tax status. The IRS must immediately investigate. https://t.co/5YAQRiAKBq — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) October 5, 2018

Anti-Kavanaugh protesters have taken over the atrium of the Hart Senate Office building pic.twitter.com/W5yBIU2YOs — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) October 4, 2018

“Arrest sexual predators, not protesters!” chant demonstrators at Hart Senate office building. #KavanaughVote pic.twitter.com/ExFaDHpiX8 — Nikole Killion (@NikolenDC) October 4, 2018

“Whose courts? Our courts!” Protesters against Brett Kavanaugh gather in Hart Senate Office Building as senators continue to battle over his nomination. https://t.co/zsUc2hnpd4 pic.twitter.com/kzdgHfSLm4 — ABC News (@ABC) October 4, 2018

The police have mobilized and have zip ties ready to arrest protesters in the Hart Senate Building. But their presence has only made the cries for justice louder! #CancelKanavaugh #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/LIQa5NmfqZ — Daily Kos (@dailykos) October 4, 2018

A group of Louisville residents, including several @DemSocialists members, had a message for Mitch McConnell as he left a local restaurant today. Powerful people like Mitch deserve no peace while they enable the imprisonment of babies in concentration camps. #AbolishICE pic.twitter.com/ruCXhbnKse — Louisville DSA 🌹🥃 (@dsa_louisville) July 7, 2018

From @bdomenech What Does It Mean To Take The Gloves Off? When the Left is already screaming at people in public and doxxing them and staking out their homes, what does it look like for them to fight all the harder? https://t.co/3DKpDq4xx3 — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 9, 2018