CNN’s Acosta Looks Like an Idiot as He Challenges OMB Director Mulvaney

CNN’s Jim Acosta tried to spar with OMB Director Mick Mulvaney during today’s presser but came up short as usual. Acosta actually asked why there is a shutdown when the GOP controls congress and the White House.

Mulvaney explained that you need 60 votes in the Senate to pass the spending bill and there are only 51 Republicans. They need Democrats. He also said, Come on, you know that and Acosta admitted he did.

Acosta, undeterred by his idiotic performance, then tried to say the President shut down the DACA talks. The truth is that the ‘compromise’ offered by the RINOs and Democrats was citizenship for DACA, no wall, increased chain migration, and a new name for the lottery. That’s a “compromise”?

Mulvaney answered it this way, why is DACA being put into a spending bill? It’s unrelated.