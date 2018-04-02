CNN’s Acosta Turns Nasty at Children’s Easter Egg Roll

During the White House Easter egg roll, CNN’s rude reporter Jim Acosta screamed out political questions. If you want to know how dishonest the media is, you should know that the President is being harshly criticized by them for turning the event political for responding to Acosta.

Acosta uses the word “kill” in front of the children

Acosta shouted, “Mr. President, what about the DACA kids? Should they worry about what is going to happen to them, sir?” “Didn’t you kill DACA, sir? Didn’t you kill DACA?” Acosta “Didn’t you kill DACA, sir? Didn’t you kill DACA?” Acosta aggressively asked.

Trump responded as he continued to color at a table on the White House lawn surround by children.

“The Democrats have really let them down. They really let them down. They had this great opportunity. The Democrats have really let them down. It’s a shame. And now people are taking advantage of DACA and that’s a shame.”

Here’s Jim Acosta yelling at Trump about DACA while the president colors with Barron, Melania & children gathered at the White House pic.twitter.com/JCPsaREe8A — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 2, 2018

Psychotherapist and author Jonathan Alpert told Fox News that journalism ethics “seem to be a thing of the past” in the modern era of 24/7 news coverage, but he said “one would expect a certain level of respect and sensitivity at an event where kids” are in attendance, Fox News reported.

It’s ironic that the media is now condemning Trump for his remarks in response to Acosta’s rude questioning. Very few are pointing out the fact that Acosta started the political attack using blunt language. If it wasn’t for The Dailly Caller’s Benny Johnson and Fox News, would we even know what went on?

Acosta’s rudeness separates us from Totalitarian regimes

Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parsquale wants Acosta’s credentials pulled.

No, very clearly I think the White House should pull credentials because he yelled questions, as he continues to do at inappropriate times, while the President was coloring books with children. Disrespectful and would have never been allowed previously. https://t.co/pAd40XwCRr — Brad Parscale (@parscale) April 2, 2018

The clownish Acosta responded on Twitter. he seems to think rudeness is the way to go and it is what separates us from totalitarian regimes.

Look around the world and check out the countries that have government control over the media. They are not places where you want to live. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 27, 2017

Trump also praised the recent boost to military funding, saying the U.S. military “will soon be at a level that it’s never been before” and “the funding of our military was so important.”

The left is also going wild over Trump mentioning the military parade next year that will honor our military. It’s sending Twitter users into the unhinged range.