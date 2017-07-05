CNN’s Blackmailer Andy Kaczynski Is CNN’s Hired Smear Merchant

Sheriff David Clarke released a statement to GotNews about the K-file reporter Andy Kaczynski who blackmailed a private citizen for posting the Trump WWE gif:

All I can say, as I watch the story about college dropout and smear artist Andy Kaczynski, is that there IS a God. The Bible teaches that vengeance is mine says the Lord. Deuteronomy 32:35, “It is mine to avenge; I will repay. In due time their foot will slip; their day of disaster is near and their doom rushes upon them.”

The Sheriff was one of this guy’s victims.

Kaczynski is on Twitter claiming he didn’t blackmail anyone. He wants us to believe CNN simply meant they made no arrangements with the reddit poster. Maybe Andy could explain why he felt the need to hunt this man down and then post this:

CNN is not publishing “HanA**holeSolo’s” name because he is a private citizen who has issued an extensive statement of apology, showed his remorse by saying he has taken down all his offending posts, and because he said he is not going to repeat this ugly behavior on social media again. In addition, he said his statement could serve as an example to others not to do the same.

CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.

That’s a threat and it’s blackmail.

Kaczynski also smeared the sheriff, claiming he plagiarized a master’s thesis.

The Sheriff responded on Media Equalizer, saying, “He uses fear and intimidation against his targets. It’s electronic terrorism.”

“This guy is a hired gun,” Clarke told Media Equalizer. “That’s why CNN brought him on. He’s a defamation-of-character specialist. He’s a purveyor in his smear tactics. You make the claim, you make the smear and watch the person in his crosshairs squirm. He doesn’t care if the truth comes out.”

Kaczynski made the men with pussies list

Kaczynski is famous for making The Daily Caller‘s “16 Men In Journalism With Pussies” list and was also named as one of the reporters who tweeted out false information about a suspect in the Boston Bombing, a man who was later found dead.

Media Equalizer described Andrew Kaczynski as the 28-year old leader of a pack of paparazzi with keyboards, who have aimed selective quotes, allegations of plagarism (a perennial favorite for Kaczinski) snippets of archived comments completely out-of-context…

He smeared Monica Crowley with the same plagiarism accusation concerning her recently published book. The K-file terrorist has also defiled the reputation of Rand Paul and Dr. Ben Carson, among others.

Kaczynski was poached along with his team of creeps from Buzzfeed to smear Republicans. It’s his job. He’s a leader of the pack that worked at Buzzfeed and now work at CNN.

The theme of all he does is: “Republicans are liars, they plagiarize, and they are dangerous to the country if the Trump administration is allowed to bring them into government.”