CNN’s Chris Cuomo Defends the Wall Again

CNN host Chris Cuomo came out in support of the wall again for the second time this week. It’s odd, but he might be reading the polls.

According to the results of an ABC News and Washington Post poll released Sunday morning, 42 percent of Americans support a wall. That is up from 34 percent one year ago and a previous high of 37 percent in 2017.

On Monday, and again today, he sounded like he had some common sense.

“Let’s just get something straight for the audience right now because this is one of those things that’s literally been bothering me — almost ruined my vacation,” Cuomo asserted. “There is a barrier system all along the southern border. They need more.”

“Anybody who does the reporting, anybody who talks to the people down there doing the work — the men and women — they need more of what the president is increasingly describing as his own idea for a bollard fence,” Cuomo said.

On Monday, Cuomo said, “Wanting barriers along the border is not propaganda. It’s not immoral. It’s not wrong.”

