CNN’s Cuomo Complains of Being Called “Fake News, Media Agrees They’re Great

CNN’s Chris Cuomo said calling a journalist “fake news” is equivalent to the “n” word. That’s hardly a legitimate comparison given what black people have suffered. The media are the ones who started calling everyone on the right, including Fox News, “fake news”.

They reap what they sow and now that we know it bothers them, there’s no holding back. The solution of course is for them to go back to becoming actual journalists.

Speaking of fake news, the media says they’re great. According to the media, they are innocents who have been dragged into the chaos. Journalists only make mistakes here-and-there. They are honest and they are right.

Listen to what they say about the opposition party.