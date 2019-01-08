CNN’s Don Lemon Wants to Delay President’s Speech to Censor It

Don Lemon wants a delay in the President’s speech so CNN can censor it — edit, criticize, fake fact-check, morph it, and whatever else he thinks necessary. And this is why they call CNN fake news. Criticizing the President for calling them fake news seems silly in light of the fact that Lemon is ready to air fake news.

Even Chris Cuomo looked confused and was forced to defend the President. He said the President has the right to present his case to the American people.

What was really surprising is Cuomo’s defense of the border barrier or whatever they are calling it these days.

“By the way, wanting barriers along the border is not propaganda. It’s not immoral. It’s not wrong,” Cuomo said.

Watch: