CNN’s Don Lemon Wants to Delay President’s Speech to Censor It

Don Lemon wants a delay in the President’s speech so CNN can censor it — edit, criticize, fake fact-check, morph it, and whatever else he thinks necessary. And this is why they call CNN fake news. Criticizing the President for calling them fake news seems silly in light of the fact that Lemon is ready to air fake news.
Even Chris Cuomo looked confused and was forced to defend the President. He said the President has the right to present his case to the American people.
What was really surprising is Cuomo’s defense of the border barrier or whatever they are calling it these days.
“By the way, wanting barriers along the border is not propaganda. It’s not immoral. It’s not wrong,” Cuomo said.
Nothing New on this Communist.That’s what Communist Do. They get into Controlling your life. You can eat this, you can say this, you can do this and Last but not least you can have this Person as your spouse regardless if you want them. Also they take your money, just ask the residents of the USSR.
Commies For America…. Coming Sooner to your Front door than you think.
Yup… Beware Americas that support socialism; you will NOT like what you get!
Still better, CNN can postpone broadcasting his speech till after he builds the wall.