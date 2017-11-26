CNN’s Fake Political News Analyst April Ryan Jumps on #Piegate #FakePie Conspiracy Theory

Hard-hitting journalist April Ryan exposed pie gate this week. The White House correspondent/CNN political analyst, who also works for American Urban Radio Networks, questioned whether Sarah Huckabee Sanders baked the pie she photographed and posted on social media or if it was a stock image.

Our fake media will attack the White House staff for anything.

At least we know the media has their priorities straight – Melania’s shoes, Kellyanne’s hair, Trump’s two scoops of ice cream, and now Sarah’s pie.

Here’s the pie in question. The white background apparently made the cunning journalist suspicious.

I️ dont cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm! pic.twitter.com/rO8nFxtly7 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 23, 2017

Ryan, along with others on social media, claimed it must be a stock photo of a pecan pie.

“Following her tweet, many social media users came to Ryan’s defense and demanded the pie be shown in a different setting, proving it was the real deal. The hashtag piegate started circulating.

“Ryan tweeted Friday: ‘I am not trying to be funny but folks are already saying #piegate and #fakepie. Show it to us on the table with folks eating it and a pic of you cooking it. I am getting the biggest laugh out of this. I am thankful for this laugh on Black Friday!’”

Sarah Sanders offered to bake Ryan a pie and Ryan responded in her customary unfunny manner. She said she won’t eat it because “you guys don’t like the press”. Apparently she thinks Sarah Sanders would poison her.

Okay I want to watch you bake it and put it on the table. But forgive I won’t eat it. Remember you guys don’t like the press. https://t.co/gcAt1Sl32i — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 25, 2017

She also suggested Sarah Sanders eat a pie of excrement.

Sick: CNN’s @AprilDRyan suggests Sarah Sanders should eat a pie made from human excrement pic.twitter.com/FudMgFHuz0 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 25, 2017

Diamond and Silk went on Fox & Friends to defend Sanders. Ryan mocked them as well. She tweeted: “Oh wow slow news day. Now the fruit loop factory with Rock and Burlap chimes in. Fake! Oh Lawd ! You guys are walking and talking fake! Merry Christmas!”

Sarah Sanders just laughed at Ryan and said, “Of course I baked the pie.”

Governor Huckabee responded about this great news story on his daughter’s pie.

Did @PressSec really bake the pie? YES! But Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the pie and @WhiteHouse counsel and @realDonaldTrump are expected to be interrogated as will members of @SarahHuckabee family. https://t.co/KWOB1t6oXU — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) November 25, 2017