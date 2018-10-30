CNN’s Imaginary News! GOP’s Running on an “Imaginary Caravan”

By
S.Noble
-
3

A CNN contributor Erroll Louis actually said the GOP is running on an “imaginary caravan”. They are gaslighting us as usual or they believe their own imaginary news.

It’s amazing how they can say this when the videos clearly show endless streams of illegal aliens-to-be making their way towards the United States.

This is one reason why Fox News channel beat MSNBC and CNN combined in October.

Fox News is reporting about the imaginary caravan, at least one of them. The aliens are demanding and getting buses for travel from somewhere. The media is not interested in who is paying for all this because it is imaginary after all.

Some imaginary Guatemalan and Mexican police were hurt.

The imaginary caravan might have some armed travelers, but the weapons are probably imaginary as well.

3 COMMENTS

  2. As a “so called racist” by even close friends who made assumption about me and my voting in the past, I am sure there are MS-13 members in the group, raping and intimadating people, that here are criminals from Honduras who were deporte for murder going to America where they were deported and not tried for murder attempte murder, rape in America but under the Obama/Jarrett Catch and Release Program get more chances to kill, rape steal. Like “Demollition Man” 187, Murder, Death Kill.

  4. And I guess that was imaginary bullets that were fired at the Mexican police yesterday by 2 Hondurans that are now under arrest.

Leave a Reply