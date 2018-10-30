CNN’s Imaginary News! GOP’s Running on an “Imaginary Caravan”

A CNN contributor Erroll Louis actually said the GOP is running on an “imaginary caravan”. They are gaslighting us as usual or they believe their own imaginary news.

FAKE NEWS: CNN contributor claims the caravan of illegal immigrants is “imaginary.” No pushback from the two CNN hosts. pic.twitter.com/GCVaX6N7wB — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 30, 2018

It’s amazing how they can say this when the videos clearly show endless streams of illegal aliens-to-be making their way towards the United States.

This is one reason why Fox News channel beat MSNBC and CNN combined in October.

Fox News is reporting about the imaginary caravan, at least one of them. The aliens are demanding and getting buses for travel from somewhere. The media is not interested in who is paying for all this because it is imaginary after all.

Some imaginary Guatemalan and Mexican police were hurt.

The imaginary caravan might have some armed travelers, but the weapons are probably imaginary as well.

2nd group of immigrants crossing over into Mexico & said to be carrying weapons & more unruly than first group now on its way to US.

Hundreds of Central American migrants are seen on Monday attempted to wade through the brown waters of the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico pic.twitter.com/2FJ2EzYjCK — Blanche V. Mercaldi (@tammytabby) October 30, 2018

2nd migrant caravan storms into Mexico: 'Violent' group from Central America carrying BOMBS & GUNS defies a huge police presence to cross the border from Guatemala. Looks like it was a good idea for President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩

to deploy 5K+ troops. https://t.co/OiqYeVFCW9 — MAGA🇺🇸NATIONALIST🇺🇸Steve (@RealMAGASteve) October 30, 2018