CNN’s Jim Acosta’s Going to Lose His Press Pass Again

The White House is planning to pull Jim Acosta’s press pass again as soon as the temporary restraining order is up.
CNN’s Acosta had his press badge reinstated temporarily for 14 days after the White House pulled it over his poor behavior.
Acosta is rude and abusive during every presser. On the day he lost his press pass, he defied the President’s request to hand the mic over to other reporters and he physically stopped an intern from taking his mic. His questions were also meant to embarrass the President.
Acosta and CNN sued and won the temporary restraining order. Last Friday’s court ruling meant that a temporary restraining order is in effect for 14 days.
But White House officials sent Acosta a letter stating that his press pass is set to be suspended again once the restraining order expires, according to Brian Stelter.
A new threat to Jim @Acosta‘s press pass. Details in tonight’s @ReliableSources digest: https://t.co/m15FvWWgI6
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 19, 2018
THE WEST WING MOVED ALMOST IMMEDIATELY
After the Friday ruling, the West Wing moved almost immediately to once again contest his access, sources involved in the negotiations told Axios.
The White House sent CNN a letter Friday giving a chance for Acosta to make the case for continued access.
CNN is headed back to court, probably Monday. They believe the President is violating the First and Fifth Amendments.
Sarah Sanders said on Fox News Sunday that the correspondent grandstands. “[I]f certain reporters like Jim Acosta can’t be adults, then CNN needs to send somebody in there who can be.”
CNN feels they have to fight to protect the tradition of White House access — it’s not a law.
Axios reported that Stelter believes, “From the looks of the letter, the W.H. is trying to establish a paper trail that will empower the administration to boot Acosta again at the end of the month.”