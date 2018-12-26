CNN’s Journalist of the Year Accused of Stealing $$$ from Orphans

CNN’s Journalist of the Year, 2014, not only fabricated stories and characters for the famed Der Spiegel, he appears to have stolen money from orphans.

THE STORY

Claas Relotius, 33, is facing new accusations that he solicited donations for orphans of the war in Syria, donations that he ultimately pocketed, reported CBS.

As part of the fakery scandal over the former CNN International’s Journalist of the Year, residents of Fergus Falls, Minn., dispelled a variety of falsehoods in his piece “ In a small town” that took aim at “the people who pray for Trump on Sundays.” Relotius is accused of making up quotes, interview subjects, and facts in potentially dozens of stories spanning years.

The leftist Der Spiegel fired the anti-Trump journalist and CNN hero.

The German magazine is filing a criminal complaint against the writer after learning he funds he raised for two Syrian orphans (one of whom did not exist) went to his bank account.

It’s looking mighty bad for the Trump-bashing iconic hero of CNN.