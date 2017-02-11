CNN put out a new fake news story Friday titled US investigators corroborate some aspects of the Russia dossier. They claim it’s an exclusive from unnamed U.S. investigators. They point out that “none of the newly learned information relates to the salacious allegations in the dossier” and that they have “not confirmed whether any content relates to then-candidate Trump.”

In other words, they have nothing.

“The dossier details about a dozen conversations between senior Russian officials and other Russian individuals,” the authors of the CNN article write. “Sources would not confirm which specific conversations were intercepted or the content of those discussions due to the classified nature of US intelligence collection programs.”

Does CNN get to use unnamed, anonymous sources after being branded as “fake news”? Even if they do, this is nothing more than conversations between Russian nationals cited by anonymous people to a notoriously anti-Trump network.

Some anonymous officials told CNN that some of the conversations in the dossier took place but they can’t confirm if the Russian government has anything on President Trump.

This is a very dishonest story. The title promises revelations proving parts of the dossier but the story has nothing.

Reached for comment, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said, “We continue to be disgusted by CNN’s fake news reporting.”

Spicer later called back and said, “This is more fake news. It is about time CNN focused on the success the President has had bringing back jobs, protecting the nation, and strengthening relationships with Japan and other nations. The President won the election because of his vision and message for the nation.”