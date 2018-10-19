CNN’s Snowflake Jim Acosta Sends Nasty Private Messages

A former aide to Melania Trump got a special message from CNN’s snowflake reporter Jim Acosta. The message was simple — “F*** you”.

Acosta was whining as usual and tweeted, Tonight the Trump campaign/WH turned up the music so loud the press risers were vibrating. Nearly impossible to do live TV. I suppose the WH loves those kinds of shenanigans. But I wonder if it’s a security concern for USSS or local law enforcement. They can’t hear either.

Justin Caporale joked in response:

Dear Diary….. — justin (@justincap_) October 19, 2018

That’s when Acosta sent him a direct message and blocked him. Caporale tweeted it out:

And then he blocked me. pic.twitter.com/F5cq84LAF8 — justin (@justincap_) October 19, 2018

Acosta wants an apology. It’s sad that a member of the White House press corps acts the way he does, but this is CNN, the tabloid rag.

Justin asked CNNPR if they supported this but it’s not likely he will get a response.