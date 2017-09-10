CO2 Fairy Says Hurricanes Are Result of Climate Change/Global Warming

Scientists generally say there is no evidence yet global warming is causing hurricanes or making them worse, but that doesn’t matter to the media and the climate hysterics who like to pontificate with zero evidence.

There were devastating hurricanes in Florida in 1928, 1935 and 1947, among others. In fact the 1960 Hurricane Donna was worse.

One problem with tying Irma to global warming is Irma didn’t develop over global warming. Irma ­developed into a major hurricane over relatively cool waters in the Atlantic. Surface temperatures where the hurricane formed were 26.5C, about two degrees below what is considered necessary to build a major hurricane, climate scientist Judith Curry said.

“So why did Irma develop into a major hurricane?” Curry asked. “We can’t blame 26.5C temperatures in the mid-Atlantic on global warming.”

Other weather factors may ­explain the development. In particular, a weak wind shear and favourable circulation field ­allowed the circular formation to generate quickly.Nonetheless, McKenzie said the answer was a rapid transition “to clean, affordable and reliable renewable energy and storage technologies”.

The National Oceanic and ­Atmospheric Administration said “there is a small nominally positive upward trend in tropical storm occurrence from 1878-2006.” They also wrote it’s way to early to know if there is a connection.

Mainstream media outlets ran stories attributing Hurricane Harvey and its historic rainfall to climate change, but University of Washington atmospheric scientist Cliff Mass put the brakes on those theories in a blog post.

According to Mass, the idea that human-caused climate change had any effect on Harvey is more than far-fetched — it’s downright not true.

“Most of the stories were not based on data or any kind of quantitative analysis, but a hand-waving argument that a warming earth will put more water vapor into the atmosphere and thus precipitation will increase,” he wrote. “[T]he results are clear: human-induced global warming played an inconsequential role in this disaster.”He explained: “The proximate cause of the disaster is clear: the extreme rainfall was the result of a hurricane/tropical storm that pulled in huge amounts of water vapor off the Gulf of Mexico (and beyond), and which came into the Texas coast and then stalled for days. All tropical storms/hurricanes bring large amounts of rain during landfall. What was different here was the stalling and sitting over the same region for days.”

John Stoessel offers some sage advice.

As Joe Bastardi said we are being lied to by the CO2 fairy.

2006: “Hurricanes are going to be worse and more frequent!”

2007:

2008:

2009:

2010:

2011:

2012:

2013:

2014:

2015:

2016:

2017: “Told you so!” https://t.co/aQ31Qsseo3 — Deplorable Locutor (@Elocutioner) September 9, 2017

https://t.co/jsVABhuuBR How do you explain so many storms stronger than Harvey, most from over 50 years ago. Ever see this in 1886? explain pic.twitter.com/KSQ5P7PnPQ — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) September 1, 2017

If you are fortunate enough to have electricity in Florida today, it’s NOT coming from solar and wind. Fossil fuels rule. #Irma pic.twitter.com/YKozVlRZNh — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) September 10, 2017

I wonder if the weakening can be blamed on global warming. That co2 fairy sure is fickle. Anyone know how he or she can be reached? — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) September 10, 2017

I see people treating a hurricane with lower pressure than the benchmark hurricane,Donna for SW fla, like an underachiever

The world is mad — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) September 10, 2017

Let’s instead, listen to Jennifer Lawrence?

High school dropout Jennifer Lawrence thinks that when countries elect the wrong people nature sends them hurricanes to teach them a lesson pic.twitter.com/sQLYl9l6yF — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 9, 2017