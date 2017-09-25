Coach Tomlin Wanted War Hero Villanueva to Hide in the Locker Room

Coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers is disappointed and some would say he is the disappointment. He told his team that whatever they wanted to do about the anthem was up to them but he wanted 100 percent participation in whatever they decided or nothing.

It was his courageous player, former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva, who was the lone man to come out into the tunnel and stand for the anthem while his team cowered in the locker room.

When asked by a reporter about Villanueva coming out for the anthem, Tomlin said, “Like I said, I was looking for 100 percent participation, we were gonna be respectful of our football team.”

What happened to this is a free speech thing? It only applies to kneelers?

Respect for our flag, our military, Mr. Villanueva’s service, and our country would have have been nicer. The players were showing tremendous disrespect for Mr. Villanueva who sacrificed so much for his country.

“This team will not be divided by this,” Tomlin said emotionally.

Who is dividing it?

Villaneuva played in college at the United States Military Academy before going on to become an Army Ranger. He served three tours in Afghanistan and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Valor. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014, before later joining the Steelers.

It the trend continues, Mr. Villanueava will be the enemy and kneeling for the anthem or hiding in locker rooms will be mainstream.

These football players seem to think they are part of the Trump Resistance, which is a hard-left political movement. This mass revolt against the country’s anthem was allegedly in response to the President saying he felt players who don’t stand for the anthem should be fired.

The teams are fighting back by trashing the military and the country under the guise of fighting racial oppression.

Tomlin called the times divisive. He is right. People showing such disrespect for the United States is very divisive. They obviously hate half their audience and the country.

Mr Villanueva is a hero.

The entire Steelers team stayed in the locker room for national anthem except for Villanueva who served 3 tours in Afghanistan.

