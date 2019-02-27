Cohen Lies During Hearing, Drops Wikileaks Bombshell

President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen told the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday that Trump never directly instructed Cohen to lie before Congress. He said Trump suggested he wanted him to lie “in his own way.”

He admitted he has zero evidence.

WATCH:

HE’S A LIAR

Cohen lied more than once today. Here is one verifiable lie.

Here is flat-out *verifiable* proof that Cohen has AGAIN gone before Congress, taken an oath & lied to them. “Mr. Cohen, how long did you work in the White House?” “I never worked in the WH” “That’s the point, isn’t it?” “No sir – I never wanted to work in the WH” ITS A LIE https://t.co/Tsa8NMbaHI — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 27, 2019

Everyone in DC close to the Trump orbit knows this is a lie. It’s common knowledge. This is a provable lie. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 27, 2019

CLAIMS ABOUT WIKILEAKS

Cohen’s claims about Roger Stone are a bombshell which he made in his opening statement.

“A lot of people have asked me about whether Mr. Trump knew about the release of the hacked Democratic National Committee emails ahead of time. The answer is yes,” Cohen plans to testify.

“He was a presidential candidate who knew that Roger Stone was talking with Julian Assange about a WikiLeaks drop of Democratic National Committee emails.”

Cohen claims that in July 2016, just before the Democratic convention, he was in Trump’s office when Stone was patched through to Trump via speakerphone.

“Mr. Stone told Mr. Trump that he had just gotten off the phone with Julian Assange and that Mr. Assange told Mr. Stone that, within a couple of days, there would be a massive dump of emails that would damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign,” Cohen’s testimony reads.

“Mr. Trump responded by stating to the effect of ‘wouldn’t that be great,’” he added.

Stone, a longtime Trump confidant, has long denied speaking with Assange or having advance knowledge of the release of DNC emails. He has also claimed he never spoke with Trump about Wikileaks.

But everyone knew…

If Trump “knew in advance” about the pending publication of hacked DNC emails, so did everyone who followed the WikiLeaks Twitter account. It was public information! That’s what’s so maddening about this ridiculous narrative pic.twitter.com/mCYQxNUOZK — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 27, 2019

So who do we believe, the liar or somebody else, anybody else?

Rep. Paul Gosar calls Michael Cohen “a pathological liar,” saying he doesn’t “know truth from falsehood.” “Sir, I’m sorry, are you referring to me or the president?” Cohen replies. https://t.co/WN4m0kmJmF pic.twitter.com/FyUBxhWdrg — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2019