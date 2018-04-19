Colbert Comedy Writer Insults Mrs. Bush’s Looks Upon Her Death

Barbara Bush is a very admired woman because of her class, her love of God, family, country, and her straightforwardness. While forthright, she was also very diplomatic. Upon her death, the hatemongering left was out insulting her. One of them — a writer for nasty leftist Colbert — unabashedly adores Hillary Clinton and thought it clever to trash Barbara Bush’s looks.

Who does that?

About Mrs. Bush’s looks…Mrs. Bush lost her 4-year old daughter to leukemia decades ago. It was then that her hair turned prematurely white. She left it that way. Some say she did so because of the tragic event. Perhaps some believe it made her look older than her years.

This writer, Jen Spyra, capitalizing on Mrs. Bush’s hair, found the occasion of her death merited this one comment: “RIP Barbara Bush, the only woman who was 93 for 30 years.”

RIP Barbara Bush, the only woman who was 92 for 30 years. — Jen Spyra (@jenspyra) April 18, 2018

Spyra received mostly negative replies but sadly, many thought it funny and appropriate. It was ‘liked’ 1.5K times.

The “comedy” writer also thinks it funny to use gross language. People usually do that because their vocabulary is wanting. It’s not cool as they might think. Here are samples:

You’re not a real New Yorker until you walk into a bodega and buy raisinets and cilantro and they say 19 dollars and you say let’s make it 20 motherfuckers — Jen Spyra (@jenspyra) March 15, 2018

They say contempt is the most reliable predictor of a doomed relationship. Can’t wait to share that with my own dumbfuck gorilla — Jen Spyra (@jenspyra) March 13, 2018

There is literally nothing funny on this woman’s twitter page but the comments are mostly supposed to be jokes.

The Face of Progressivism

Also, this week, a seemingly dangerous Fresno State professor rejoiced over Mrs. Bush’s death. She made awful comments. We covered that here. Ben Shapiro has as well. You might be interested in hearing why he believes she needs to be fired in the link below.

Here’s Why That Nasty Fresno State Professor Shouldn’t Be Fired For Her Gross Barbara Bush Tweet https://t.co/IdMx7qQbGe pic.twitter.com/Vbj0quJmRX — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 19, 2018

The crazy Prof will be on a leave of absence durint the spring semester while the administration investigates. She says she can’t be fired since she is tenured.

Possibly unfortunately for her, that is not the case. The university’s provost, Lynnette Zelezny, referred to the professor’s comments as “disrepectful” during a news conference Wednesday, and said the school is taking the situation “very seriously.”

“We understand the concern from the community and we are taking this very seriously,” Zelezny said, according to The Fresno Bee. “To answer the technical question: Can she not be fired? The answer is no.”