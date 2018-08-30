Stephen Colbert lives in the very dark world of the pandering phony. He became ‘philosophical’ during a Rolling Stone interview as he pandered to non-white, non-Christian, gay people.

During the interview, he said he has a “dark feeling” about feeling good that he is a straight, white, Christian male in America.

What a bizarre thing to say. A person isn’t privileged for being proud of what they were born to be. Everyone should be proud of their birthright.

Rolling Stone quoted him.

“… there’s an itch to scratch. I’m like, “Yeah, fuck yeah, me, me. Me, white male Christian, American, straight. Number one!” That is a dark feeling because it is indulging in an appetite for yourself, it’s very possessive, it’s very consumptive, it’s pornographic, and so the confession is: Yes, I have these feelings as well. But the question is: Why are those feelings indulged in America?”

What is he talking about? There are more white Christians in the country but that doesn’t mean they are privileged. Colbert is simply pandering and attempting to show how truly broad-minded and ‘woke’ he is.

Do people really fall for this?

What’s wrong with someone who thinks he has to feel guilty about things he never did? He didn’t enslave anyone and he didn’t vote for Trump, so why apologize and have “dark feelings” about being who he was born to be?

He’s not funny and relies on vicious attacks against Trump to get laughs.

Colbert also appears to be homophobic. He made a “c*** holster” joke about Trump not so long ago. The FCC complaints stormed the agency over it.