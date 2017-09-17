Colbert Wants Trump Supporters to Boycott the Emmys, Let’s Do It

Stephen Colbert on Sunday will emcee the Emmy Awards from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and he has promised to bash President Trump. He is looking to be boycotted by half the nation so let’s oblige him and CBS. Let the narcissist Trump haters talk to themselves.

Let’s watch Outlander instead!

“This is a night to celebrate television and there’s no bigger star on television in the last year than Donald Trump,” the late night host sniped, according to Inside Edition. “If the president has any subjects he would like for me to joke about in the monologue, please, we are ready to celebrate you, sir!”

This is the “comedian” who called Trump a Nazi.

Stephen Colbert brags that he’ll fill the Emmy’s with attacks on Trump.

When will Hollywood learn? When they do this, their ratings plummet. pic.twitter.com/aRmWLhBpXw — /pol/ News Infinity (@polNewsInfinity) September 15, 2017

Colbert isn’t even funny and now put nasty anti-Trump monologues on top of that and the show will bomb.

The broadcast of the Academy Awards in February, which was a Trump trashing event, drew the smallest audience for the Oscars since 2008.

They never learn and will do it again and again.

Not everyone on Twitter is pleased.

#BOYCOTT EMMYS 2night on @cbs. it will b a TRUMP bashing event by actors who think we give a sh** about what they think. #BoycottHollywood pic.twitter.com/fPFsKBFqVg — kelly landrade (@klandrade6) September 17, 2017

Don’t call the President or anyone in his admin a nazi and expect us to watch you host the #Emmys. Not interested pic.twitter.com/tQlFsJopjB — Joel French (@JoelFrench5) September 17, 2017

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! Sign this petition to boycott the alt-left Emmys hosted by @StephenAtHome. Let’s defend our Pres. https://t.co/gOrtN5943b pic.twitter.com/u3KDEU7UNS — Angelo Ray Gomez (@AngeloRayGomez) September 9, 2017

I heard “LOSER” Stephen Colbert is all ready to BASH Trump at the Emmy’s tonight!!! Time to boycott that ignorant liberal Hollywood show!!! — Perry M.D. (@Jerseyshore06) September 17, 2017