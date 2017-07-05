Colin Kaepernick Finds His “Independence” in Ghana July 4, While Trashing the U.S.

Unemployed quarterback Colin Kepernick, who is most famous for kneeling disrespectfully during the national anthem, is in Ghana. He decided to celebrate U.S. Independence Day there and insult the U.S. while he’s at it. Ghana is his ancestral home.by

The former San Francisco 49er, is in a “quest to find personal independence” as he disses us abroad.

“How can we truly celebrate independence on a day that intentionally robbed our ancestors of theirs?” he wrote alongside a video of his trip to the Ghanaian town of Keta.

There is of course no land on earth where someone didn’t take over their habitat from someone else.

Kaepernick said he traced his ancestral roots to Ghana, adding: “I wanted to visit the sites responsible for myself for being forced into the hells of the middle passage.”

“I wanted to see a fraction of what they saw before reaching the point of no return. I spent time with the / my Ghanaian people.”

He visited a local hospital in Keta, ate a local dish named banku at locals’ homes and paid his respects at Kwame Nkrumah’s Memorial Park.

“I felt their love, and truly I hope that they felt mine in return,” he finished in the post to his Instagram followers.

Kaepernick posted to Instagram and his 1.6 million followers

He’s not feeling enough love here in the U.S. Hopefully, he will stay in Ghana. But, he likely won’t. The anti-American will come back to benefit from the gifts the U.S. can bring while trashing us.