Colin Kaepernick’s Vicious Next Move Against NFL Owners

Ex-Quarterback for the 49ers Colin Kaepernick began the movement to disrespect the flag and country during the playing of the anthem at football games. He left the 49ers when he didn’t have to because he thought he could do better as a free agent. It didn’t work out.

Since then his leftist friends, including Sharia radical Linda Sarsour, have been organizing oppressive rallies in his name. Also, other players are disrespecting the flag in his name.

Not accepting blame, he called for his leftist troll friends on Twitter to boycott the NFL. Then he filed a grievance against the owners, saying they colluded against hiring him.

And when the Houston Texans quarterback went down with a torn ACL and they hired Matt McGloin, again Kaepernick supporters flipped out claiming this was proof of the collusion. They, of course, disregarded that McGloin played for Coach Bill O’Brien before at Penn State which may factor into the decision.

Kaepernick hired a high-profile lawyer and is now demanding the cellphones of the owners to try to prove collusion, according to ESPN.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, among others, will be deposed and asked to turn over all cellphone records and emails in relation to the Colin Kaepernick collusion case against the NFL, a league source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Other owners and officials will also be deposed, including Seahawks Paul Allen and the San Francisco 49ers’ Jed York, ABC News reported.

The lawyer, Mark Garagos, picked them based on public statements.

Garagos is demanding an arbitration hearing based on owners alleged collusion to keep him unemployed in retaliation for advocating for “equality and social justice” which undermines “racial equality in the United States.

Meanwhile it is Kaepernick who is undermining patriotism, the police, love of country, the military, all we stand for and the once all-American game of football.

He is doing the work of his Marxist girlfriend and allies.