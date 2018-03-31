College mills are selling visas to foreign students. These students aren’t vetted in any serious way.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is confronting the Department of Homeland Security about a special program called the Optional Practical Training program (OPT) under which groups “pose as education institutions in order to secure visas for tuition-paying foreign students.”

“Visa mills are those marginal educational institutions that provide visas and work permits to foreign students, but little in the way of actual schooling,” according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

Senator Grassley sent probing questions to DHS and he gave them until April 13th to respond.

Many of these OPT workers are restaurant workers or in other jobs unrelated to their alleged college programs.

One of the questions concerned the long-drawn-out process used by DHS with Herguan University in Sunnyvale, Calif., whose president was arrested, tried, jailed for visa abuse, and released before DHS got around to de-certifying the school:

Herguan University: Why did SEVP [Student and Exchange Visitor Program, a segment of DHS] wait three years before decertifying the school?

CIS says this letter isn’t the usual, run-of-the-mill inquiry. The Senator is asking 42 tough questions.

“I am trying to understand what DHS, ICE, and SEVP are doing to eliminate visa mills, protect U.S. graduates, and combat student visa overstays,” the senator writes. Why is no one talking about visa overstays? Congress should be shouting about it from the rooftops. Forty percent of the people here illegally are visa overstays. We don’t know who is in this country and people in charge simply don’t care.

We’ll see. One must wonder how many of these crazy programs are out there. People will sell out America for money. Of that, there is no doubt. Some colleges are also in financial trouble and look more and more to foreign students to fill the gap.

Schools depend on foreign students.

Business Insider reports that there has been an influx of foreign students. It is vital for American universities, and especially public universities, which have become increasingly dependent on foreign students to fund their budgets.

That’s why colleges were worried about a 90-day ban on people coming from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. [Students were excluded]

There were over a million foreign students in 2015-2016. Foreign countries with the most students in U.S. colleges are:

China

India

Saudi Arabia

South Korea

Canada

Vietnam

Taiwan

Brazil

Japan

Mexico

