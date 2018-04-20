Collusion, Conspiracy and a Coup D’Etat

Colluders are running free and appear to be behind a massive conspiracy to take down the President. It’s not really about Trump in the end. It’s a war between right and left and the left will do anything to win the election they will not concede was lost.

Newly-uncovered texts between FBI officials Peter Strzok and his lover Lisa Page “strongly suggest” coordination between high-ranking officials at the Obama White House, CIA, FBI, Justice Department and former Senate Democratic leadership right from the beginning of the Trump-Russia collusion set up. In the least, the Obama White House was briefed by the FBI and others about the probe of the Trump campaign.

There are so many actors in the drama, it’s hard to keep it all straight. In this article, we are discussing three of them.

Mueller’s Team

Rudy Giuliani has joined the President’s legal team and will hopefully negotiate an end to the witch hunt. While some say Special Counsel Robert Mueller is running a legitimate investigation, his choice of team members suggests the opposite.

Robert Mueller’s team is full of Democrats like Andrew Weissman, a strong Hillary advocate. Few know about Aaron Zebley however.

Aaron Zebley, Mueller’s former FBI chief of staff, is helping coordinate the multiple lines of inquiry in the Russia-Trump probe.

Aaron Zebley recently represented Justin Cooper. Cooper is the Hillary Clinton hammer expert. Cooper testified that he had set up Hillary Clinton’s private server and then used a hammer to destroy some of her mobile devices, leaving the FBI unable to acquire them during its investigation.

Justin Cooper “testified that he had set up Hillary Clinton’s private server and then used a hammer to destroy some of her mobile devices, leaving the FBI unable to acquire them during its investigation. Clinton’s email server — the domain ClintonEmail.com — was registered to Cooper himself while Clinton was secretary of state.”

As Victor Davis Hanson asks, “How much collusion was necessary to coordinate destroying 30,000 emails, smashing hard drives, and finding the proper Washington [lawyer] to ensure that the … FBI never charged perpetrators with a federal crime?”

Mr. Hanson goes into depth about other colluders, especially those on Mueller’s team in an article on National Review Online.

In the article, Mr. Hanson asks: “How exactly did the media get wind of the scurrilous Steele dossier in the closing days of the U.S. campaign? And who exactly knew of its contents — James Comey and his FBI hierarchy, CIA director John Brennan, Senator Harry Reid, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper — and who in government colluded with the media to disseminate such unproven data with the expressed intent of warping an ongoing U.S. election?”

For the sake of this article, we will mention two bits of information about James Clapper and John Brennan.

Former NSC Advisor James Clapper

Clapper potentially coordinated with James Comey in the release of information about the dossier to President Trump.

Former FBI Director James Comey told the President about the “salacious” and “unverified” dossier as he described it. By his own admission, he never told by the President that the dossier was paid for the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

When asked by Jake Tapper why he didn’t tell Trump about who paid for the dossier, Comey played it coy. He said he didn’t think it was part of his mission.

Dan Bongino told Sean Hannity this afternoon on his radio show that he knows why he didn’t tell Trump. Bongino has a very reliable source who told him that James Comey was directed to brief President Trump about the golden showers allegations. Comey was also told to not tell him that Hilary Clinton and the DNC paid for it. The source, according to Bongino, was James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence.

A few days after Comey gave the information to the President, CNN released it publicly. It was okay by then because the President knew. Following that, Clapper became a CNN employee.

Former CIA Director John Brennan

Breitbart uncovered an odd coincidence last month. Former Communist supporter, John Brennan, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) under Barack Obama, made a secret visit to Moscow in March 2016, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov.

“It’s no secret that Brennan was here,” Syromolotov was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying. “But he didn’t visit the Foreign Ministry. I know for sure that he met with the Federal Security Service (the successor agency to the Soviet KGB), and someone else.”

It wasn’t clear why Brennan visited Moscow, but the trip appears to have coincided with President Vladimir Putin’s surprise March 14 announcement that Russia’s combat operation in Syria was ending, and Moscow would soon withdraw a portion of its forces from the country after conducting 167 air strikes.

He discussed Syria but, and this is very interesting, it was only weeks later that the Fusion GPS/anti-Trump dossier memos were published.

This isn’t proof but keep it in the back of your mind. Brennan despises Trump and rails against him on Twitter daily.

