Colorado Joins the Soros Effort to Destroy the Electoral College

On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate passed a Democratic-sponsored bill that would seek to award all of Colorado’s presidential electoral votes to the winner of the national presidential popular vote.

It goes next to the House which is also controlled by Democrats.

Colorado will join 12 states and the District of Columbia in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. The idea was conceived by George Soros’ son Jonathan and three businessmen. The measure will replace — circumvent — the Electoral College without the need for a constitutional amendment when the states that have joined have a combined total of 270 electoral votes.

This law will forever change how we elect our president and vice president. It will forever ensure the presidency for Democrats because it gives the power of the vote to highly populated Democratic cities and states.

After enough states – the equivalent of 270 electoral votes – pass it, it might become the law of the land. They now have 172 electoral votes. Colorado would make it 181 electoral votes.

Republicans no longer win the popular vote and this will seal the deal for the far-left Democratic Party that wants a one-party electoral majority.

Venezuela here we come.

It is likely unconstitutional because the Electoral College should only be changed by a constitutional amendment, but by the time the Supreme Court hears the case, it will be too late.

Democrats hate the Electoral College and this compact will destroy it.

IT IS A TROJAN HORSE

It warps the electoral college into a system by which states who agree to form a compact share all their electoral votes within their group and are forced to give their votes to the candidate with the largest number of popular votes within the compact.

Check out the map for one very reasonable scenario. Imagine a compact with liberal states, one conservative and a couple of swing states. All the donors/ACORNers will descend on the populated areas who will win and drag the conservative and swing states with them. The eleven states in this scenario, pictured on the map, will carry the necessary electoral votes to win the election.

That is how an election can literally be won by 11 states, leaving the other states disenfranchised with no chance of having their votes counted – they are forced into giving their votes to the state/s that come out ahead. If the 11 states include liberal, one conservative, and some swing states as in this scenario, the swing states, and conservative states will be forced to hand over their electoral votes to the liberal winners simply because they had the largest voter count – but who was voting?

All the electioneering can be done in the handful of states and all the ACORN organizers can focus on the handful of states. The election will be decided by the liberal cities where the heaviest concentration of people resides.

THE FRAMERS TRIED TO PROTECT AMERICANS FROM THE TYRANNY OF THE MAJORITY

The Constitution’s Framers envisioned the Electoral College as one of their many structural securities against majoritarian tyranny — what James Madison described in The Federalist No. 10 as the problem of “faction”:

By a faction, I understand a number of citizens, whether amounting to a majority or a minority of the whole, who are united and actuated by some common impulse of passion, or of interest, adverse to the rights of other citizens, or to the permanent and aggregate interests of the community.

There are two methods of curing the mischiefs of faction: the one, by removing its causes; the other, by controlling its effects.

The Electoral College gives smaller, rural states a say in government. That isn’t what Democrats want. They want the elite coastal states to decide every election.

