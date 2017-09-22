‘Comedian’ Chelsea Handler Wants Kim Jong-un as Her President

Chelsea Handler isn’t much of a comedian but she knows how to get attention. She tweeted that North Korean maniac Kim Jong-un makes more sense than our President and we might want to switch leaders.

Kim Jong-un is the dictator who imprisons people for not smiling appropriately and lets his people starve so he has the money to build nuclear weapons.

Kim is the maniac who is threatening to launch a Hydrogen bomb over Japan and into the Pacific.

Uhhhh. Kim Jung’s letter to @realDonaldTrump is a little bit more sane than @realDonaldTrump. Maybe we trade? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 22, 2017

Kim Jong-un wants to blow her, all of us, to kingdom come.

The letter she speaks of refers to our President as a ‘rogue’, a ‘criminal’, a ‘dotard’, and ‘mentally deranged’. Crazy Kim is building ICBMs to destroy the U.S. and this is what this woman thinks makes more sense than Donald Trump.

Handler is the one who wants to have racists arrested so this comment comes as no surprise. She is also famous for saying she would never interview Melania Trump because of the First Lady’s alleged poor English.

Mrs. Trump speaks five languages. Handler speaks one language though she does know how to use foul language.

Dana Loesch had the best response.

The people who accuse Trump of being dictator are praising Kim Jong Un right now. Uh … — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 22, 2017