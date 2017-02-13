“Comedian” Eddie Griffin Pleaded with 15,000 People to Assassinate Donald Trump

Radio show host Ben Ferguson went to a comedy event in Dallas this past weekend. The entire event involved A-list comedian after A-list comedian slamming Donald and Melania Trump in the vilest of ways, but comedian Eddie Griffin went much further. He acted out and advocated for the assassination of Donald Trump.

All copies of the routine were taken down by Facebook. Radio show host Ben Ferguson was at the event and live streamed it. It had at least a 100,000 views when Facebook took it down.

Griffin, a comedian and actor, was in Dallas at a major venue, the American Airlines Center, with 15,000 plus people when he made his comments.

Griffin came on after George Lopez called for the “effing” of the president and said Melania Trump is a whore, in Spanish and English. Lopez called for the effing of all Trump supporters. There were other vile comedians like Charlie Murphy, Cedric the Entertainer. They all were within the bounds of free speech but Griffin was not. It wasn’t comedy, it was a hate-filled leftist call for murder.

What Griffin said was well beyond free speech according to Ferguson. The so-called comedian came out and called for the assassination of Donald Trump in all seriousness.

Dallas, he pleaded, do your historic duty. You guys assassinated JFK. Next time he comes to Dallas, stick him in a convertible, drive him by the grassy knoll, get the rednecks out to the grassy knoll. He then acted out killing Donald Trump. He told them to do their job and kill him. This went on for about two minutes.

Ya’ll took out one president, you need to take out another,” he railed.

“Ya’ll need to put Trump into a convertible and take him out, or better yet, the driver should take him out,” he continued.

He acted like a sniper while doing this and suggested the driver turn around and shoot him, Ferguson said.

Not only did he say it, the audience went crazy.

There were all-star athletes at the event. Media had to be present but not one reported it.

Twitter and Facebook silenced Ferguson and that has never happened to him before. Ferguson has never had a video disappear.

The video started to go viral but Facebook took it down and took down copies by others. Videos of the other vile comedians are still posted but not this one.

Facebook hasn’t taken down other Griffin videos or the videos of the other comedians drumming up hate and suggesting violence, but this one was taken down for “violating Facebook standards.”

This was not a comic routine. He was seriously begging people to kill him, Ferguson says.

All they need is one nutcase and Trump will be assassinated. As Ferguson said, these leftist cowards are hoping someone will do this. They want someone else to do it, of course, they don’t want to go to jail.

Secret Service has to start arresting some of these people, make their lives miserable before they get someone killed.

This is the left today.

You have to listen to Ferguson on this Facebook video.