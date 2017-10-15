“Comedian” George Lopez BOOED Off Stage for Anti-Trump, Anti-White Jokes

For those who haven’t noticed, our late-night comedians aren’t funny and are merely leftist political commentators. One of the meanest out there is George Lopez who, at a charity event in February, called for the “effing” of the president and said Melania Trump is a whore, in Spanish and English. Lopez called for the effing of all Trump supporters.

He was booed off stage at a charity event last week after he battered the crowd with several nasty, unfunny anti-Trump, anti-White jokes.

Lopez, a Mexican leftist, has made his opposition to President Donald Trump clear in violent tweets depicting him holding Trump’s severed head. [Hollywood likes him, not Harvey, but him they like]

According to Page Six, Lopez was an attraction at a gala in Denver earlier this month.

The gala was organized to benefit juvenile diabetes and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. Page Six reports that tables for the event sold for between $5,000 to $100,000. One large donor, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei, who reportedly donated $250,000 and supports Trump, asked Lopez to steer clear of anti-Trump jokes.

Basically Maffei and others paid a lot of money to be insulted.

But Lopez refused to stop with the insults and the crowd made their feelings heard loud and clear. The racist Lopez apologized to their “white privilege”.

When Maffei asked Lopez to cool it, the comedian replied, “Thank you for changing my opinion on old white men, but it doesn’t change the way I feel about orange men.”

Lopez tried to recover from the awkward moment, but the move didn’t seem to help.

“Listen, it’s about the kids . . . I apologize for bringing politics to an event,” Lopez said. “This is America—it still is. So I apologize to your white privilege.”

Lopez tried to make more Trump jokes, the Post reports based on an unnamed source.

“I guess you can get some Mexicans to do it cheaper and they wouldn’t crush the tunnels ­underneath,” he said referencing the border wall with Mexico that Trump has vowed to build.

Facing a negative response from the audience, he added, “Are you El Chapo people?”

El Chapo is the vile drug cartel leader and killer.

Lopez was the emcee but never came back after that.