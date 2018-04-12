Comey Basically Admits He Was an Incompetent Director

Disgruntled ex-FBI bureaucrat James Comey discusses in his soon-to-be-released memoir that he politicized the FBI in the re-opening of the Clinton email scandal. He looks fairly incompetent in the process of explaining his actions. The former director doesn’t even know what he wasn’t supposed to do as the FBI chief.

He was certain Hillary would win the election and didn’t want people to think she wasn’t the legitimate president.

The book hasn’t been released but all the major publications have an advance copy and are releasing details.

He Politicized the Probe

In this tabloid memoir, Comey admits politics affected his decision in the case. He defends his decision to tell Congress in October 2016, immediately before the election, that the FBI was re-opening the probe of Hillary’s use of a personal email server.

Hillary’s emails were discovered on Anthony Weiner’s laptop and some were classified. There was a lot of talk at the time about the NYPD releasing the information if the FBI didn’t follow up. Comey might have been forced into it.

However, Comey’s version of events is that he did his duty.

“I believed it was my duty to inform Congress that we were restarting the investigation,” he writes about the October 2016 statement. “I would say as little as possible, but the FBI had to speak.”

He didn’t want the future president — Hillary — to look “illegitimate”.

Comey adds, if he had known she was going to lose, he might not have done it. The man has the character of a slug.

“It is entirely possible that, because I was making decisions in an environment where Hillary Clinton was sure to be the next president, my concern about making her an illegitimate president by concealing the restarted investigation bore greater weight than it would have if the election appeared closer or if Donald Trump were ahead in all polls,” he writes.

“But,” he wonders aloud, “I don’t know.”

Oh, we know — he wouldn’t have done it.