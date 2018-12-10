Comey Demands Dems Win in 2020 & Flake Compares GOP to Frogs

The disgraced former communist James Comey demanded Democrats win back the White House in 2020 to stop President Trump from lying from the White House. Perhaps Comey is more afraid that he will one day answer for his past corruption of the FBI.

“I can tell you that all of us should use every breath we have to make sure the lying stops on Jan. 20, 2021,” Comey told ABC News, referencing Inauguration Day after the 2020 presidential election.

“I understand the Democrats have important debates now over who their candidate should be … but they have to win,” he added. “They have to win.”

Does anyone believe this man, who he says was once a communist, is anything but a man of the far-left?

Comey said that he didn’t want Trump impeached because it would “let the country off the hook.” It’s not clear what that means. The former disgraced FBI director also said the Democrats must win in a landslide to “rid ourselves of this attack on our values.”

Are those communist values?

James Comey: “All of us should use every breath we have to make sure that the lying stops on January 20, 2021.” https://t.co/ShbuSkNRbh pic.twitter.com/uZyEA0m5pQ — The Hill (@thehill) December 10, 2018

Comey also said that Trump is “obviously guilty of obstruction of justice” and would be in grave risk of “being indicted” were he not President.

It’s fascinating how a former FBI director has no qualms about convicting a man without due process or evidence. He must have been quite the director. It’s hardly reassuring, and if the FBI wants to protect its image, they need first to condemn him.

FAILED SENATOR JEFF FLAKE ATTACKS HIS PARTY YET AGAIN

Upset that anyone would dare criticize the very shady Robert Mueller, Jeff Flake decided to take another jab at the Republican Party to take it down or, perhaps he’s auditioning for a spot on CNN.

He compared Republicans to frogs in boiling water.

“It’s like the party is a frog slowly boiling in water, being conditioned to not be worried, to not think too hard about what’s happening around them,” Flake told The Washington Post.

“They feel at a loss about what to do because it’s the president’s party, without any doubt,” he said. “So, there’s a lot of whistling by the graveyard these days.”

It’s his dead career that should cause him concern.

Flake: The GOP is “a frog slowly boiling in water” https://t.co/2eIjCA8x2z pic.twitter.com/ksLELipNWw — The Hill (@thehill) December 10, 2018