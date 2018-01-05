Comey Leaked Information That Can Only Be Viewed in a Secret, Secure Room

Senator Charles Grassley believes former FBI Director James B. Comey leaked classified information to help himself but in so doing, leaked information so sensitive it had to be reviewed by this top Republican in a secret, secure room.

In his role as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he is asking questions and demanding answers about the seven memos written by Comey, four of which he shared with a professor friend who then shared them with the media.

The memos were marked confidential and one was marked secret. We have since found out that they were classified at the time they were shared.

Grassley has read all seven and did so in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, or SCIF, as they contained restricted information, The Washington Times reported.

In a strongly-worded letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Grassley asked if the matter was being reviewed and if so, what is the status?

“Has there been any review of whether the disclosure of the memoranda by Mr. Comey was otherwise improper, such as whether it violated his employment agreement or any Department rule or policy? If so, what is the status of the review? If not, why not?” the Iowa Republican asked in a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“The FBI insisted that these reviews take place in a SCIF because the majority of the memos are classified,” Grassley said. “FBI personnel refused to answer factual questions during the document reviews, including questions about the chain of custody of the documents I was reviewing, the date that they were marked classified, and who marked them as classified.”

Daniel Richman, the Columbia University law professor who received the memos from Comey and then shared them with the New York Times, would not hand the memos over to Congress, and instead gave them to the FBI and the special counsel which awarded limited access to Grassley.

“If it’s true that Professor Richman had four of the seven memos, then in light of the fact that four of the seven memos the Committee reviewed are classified, it would appear that at least one memo the former FBI director gave Professor Richman contained classified information,” Grassley wrote. “Of the seven memos, four are marked classified at the ‘SECRET’or ‘CONFIDENTIAL’ levels.”

Richmond will give no further comment and we do not know if he still has the confidential memos or copies of them.

The FBI and DoJ will not share even this simplest information with the public. If he still has this data, why?

Comey met with special counsel Mueller several times before Comey testified about the memos. Was he given immunity?

The former FBI director should follow his own advice which he liberally shares on Twitter.

Where are the voices of all the leaders who know an independent Department of Justice and FBI are essential to our liberty? “You are not only responsible for what you say, but also for what you do not say.” — Martin Luther — James Comey (@Comey) January 3, 2018