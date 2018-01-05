Comey Leaked Information That Can Only Be Viewed in a Secret, Secure Room

Senator Charles Grassley believes former FBI Director James B. Comey leaked classified information to help himself but in so doing, leaked information so sensitive it had to be reviewed by this top Republican in a secret, secure room.
In his role as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he is asking questions and demanding answers about the seven memos written by Comey, four of which he shared with a professor friend who then shared them with the media.
The memos were marked confidential and one was marked secret. We have since found out that they were classified at the time they were shared.
Grassley has read all seven and did so in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, or SCIF, as they contained restricted information, The Washington Times reported.
In a strongly-worded letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Grassley asked if the matter was being reviewed and if so, what is the status?
“Has there been any review of whether the disclosure of the memoranda by Mr. Comey was otherwise improper, such as whether it violated his employment agreement or any Department rule or policy? If so, what is the status of the review? If not, why not?” the Iowa Republican asked in a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
“The FBI insisted that these reviews take place in a SCIF because the majority of the memos are classified,” Grassley said. “FBI personnel refused to answer factual questions during the document reviews, including questions about the chain of custody of the documents I was reviewing, the date that they were marked classified, and who marked them as classified.”
Daniel Richman, the Columbia University law professor who received the memos from Comey and then shared them with the New York Times, would not hand the memos over to Congress, and instead gave them to the FBI and the special counsel which awarded limited access to Grassley.
“If it’s true that Professor Richman had four of the seven memos, then in light of the fact that four of the seven memos the Committee reviewed are classified, it would appear that at least one memo the former FBI director gave Professor Richman contained classified information,” Grassley wrote. “Of the seven memos, four are marked classified at the ‘SECRET’or ‘CONFIDENTIAL’ levels.”
Richmond will give no further comment and we do not know if he still has the confidential memos or copies of them.
The FBI and DoJ will not share even this simplest information with the public. If he still has this data, why?
Comey met with special counsel Mueller several times before Comey testified about the memos. Was he given immunity?
The former FBI director should follow his own advice which he liberally shares on Twitter.
Where are the voices of all the leaders who know an independent Department of Justice and FBI are essential to our liberty? “You are not only responsible for what you say, but also for what you do not say.” — Martin Luther
— James Comey (@Comey) January 3, 2018
From Chris Farrell, Judicial Watch………..We have a sworn declaration from David Hardy who is the chief FOIA officer of the FBI that we obtained just in the last few days, and in that sworn declaration, Mr. Hardy says that all of Comey’s memos – all of them, were classified at the time they were written, and they remain classified.It’s also mishandling of national defense information, which is a crime. So it’s clear that Mr. Comey not only authored those documents, but then knowingly and willfully leaked them to persons unauthorized, which is in and of itself a national security crime…………….Question is now,, why is Comey not in Handcuffs and a orange jumpsuit ??????????
Also from Judicial Watch,……. 18 “classified emails” from the State Department were sent through Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private server to the laptop of Anthony Weiner……..Where is Sessions ?????
Comey is a dirty cop . Mueller is a dirty cop. Rosenstein is a dirty cop. Comey, and Mueller will be given a free pass for REPEATED violations of statutes for which there are other persons languishing in federal prison and persons whose lives have been destroyed for far lessor violations of the same statutes.
Why was “information” from a DIRTY COP Comey, made to be the reason for appointing Mueller to “investigate” ONLY THE ALLEGED TRUMP COLLUSION BUT NOT THE HILLARY COLLUSION FROM THE DOSSIER’ ??? Comey now should be posting 10 Million Dollars bail after being arrested by FBI agents for Sedition and being a traitor for giving SECRET CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS to someone not qualified to receive the documents. You cannot count on both hands and both feet, the number of Federal Statutes which Comey has violated. I am sure that Comey’s Brother, Peter Comey, who handles all of the Real Estate dealings of the CLINTONS and who is the titled owner of the home in which James Comey and his family reside will, after a phone call to Hillary be able to post any amount of cash to bail out his corrupt brother James Comey. It is absolutely BEWILDERING that a FELON such as COMEY instigates a federal investigation by his own Homey, bestest Bud, Mueller which investigation turns a BLIND EYE to the multiple violations by Clinton and the BLATANT COLLUSION WITH RUSSIA VIA THE DOSSIER’ REPRESENTS.
Something STINKS in the Department of Justice and the smell is coming from the offices of Rodney Rosenstain.
If you want a system of government which prosecutes some people of one political view and gives a pass to others of another view, then you are one half step from anarchy and a system of government like North Korea, Iran, and others. If you want to stand up and piss on the 5th and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution then you deserve the corrupt system of government which Osama Obama created.
As for me: “Give Me Liberty or Death”.