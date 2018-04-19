Comey’s Being Humiliated by Mascot and a Journalist on His Tour

In an effort to point out the former FBI director’s penchant for deceit, the RNC is sending a ‘Lyin’ Lion’ mascot to follow Mr. Comey around on his trash-Trump book tour. Additionally, a conservative journalist caught up with him at one of his first book presentations. She let him know — loudly — that he’s going to jail. She will undoubtedly show up again.

The left claims the GOP is trying to discredit Mr. Comey but he did that to himself with his lies – provable lies.

Shadowing Comey: @CNN has learned the Republican campaign to discredit the former FBI director is now turning to lions, including this fury costumed creature who will be tailing Comey on his upcoming book tour. This gives new meaning to the role of tracker…. pic.twitter.com/Jgks4gtOUD — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) April 19, 2018

The dirty cop only took pre-screened questions.

It’s interesting to see how turning the tables on Comey will sit with lying leaker Comey. The GOP set up a website: LyinComey.com which uses Democrats to make their case.

Some of the quotes you will see on the website:

Nancy Pelosi suggested that Comey was “not in the right job.”

Bernie Sanders said, “It would not be a bad thing for the American people if [Comey] did step down.”

Chuck Schumer said, “I do not have confidence in [Comey] any longer.”

Maxine Waters said Comey “has no credibility” and deserved to be fired.

A conservative journalist is also trailing him

Freelance journalist Laura Loomer was at his first book tour, yelling at Comey for his malfeasance. “You’re going to jail,” she screamed. Comey’s fans were unhappy. They booed, stood between her and Comey, and tried to silence her.

She is launching her own tour, “James Comey ain’t my homie book tour.”

At this first event, she shouted:

“Why didn’t you disclose to President Trump that his opposition paid for the dossier?” Loomer asked Comey as people began to boo loudly.

“You are not an ethical leader!” Loomer exclaimed.

Laura finished her questioning with, “You’re going to jail!”

As she was ushered out, she called out repeatedly, “You’re going to get prosecuted, Comey. You’re going to jail, Comey.”

I don’t know what’s worse – the fact that they escorted @LauraLoomer out for asking questions, or the group of people who showed up to support him. pic.twitter.com/BenJkj9ClJ — Educating Liberals (@Education4Libs) April 19, 2018