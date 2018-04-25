Comey’s Lawyer “Compromised Truth and the Judicial Process” to Convict an Innocent Man

We have some news about James Comey today that is very interesting. One of his lawyers is a liar who prosecuted an innocent man for his own self-interests. They are two peas in a pod.

His professor friend, Daniel Richman, the one he leaked to, had ‘special government employee’ status with the FBI. One would think Comey would mention that. That is the same unofficial and unapproved status Huma Abedin had.

More importantly, in other news, ousted FBI Director James Comey told the Chicago Sun-Times on Tuesday that his longtime friend and former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald has been on his legal team for nearly a year.

“He’s been representing me since I was fired,” Comey said at a Washington, D.C., reception Tuesday evening, signing copies of his book “A Higher Loyalty.”

The political news website Talking Points Memo first reported Tuesday afternoon that Fitzgerald — who was the top federal prosecutor based in Chicago for more than a decade — was representing Comey to help him “navigate his dramatic role as a potential witness in the investigation of President Trump’s campaign and potential obstruction of justice.”

His team also includes David Kelley, a former deputy U.S. attorney who once worked for Comey, and the law professor, Dan Richman.

Fitzgerald’s a Lying Snake Who Prosecuted a Man He Knew to Be Innocent

In 2003, liberal socialite Valerie Plame’s name was given up as a part-time spy. It became a cause célèbre in the press, solely to harm Vice President Dick Cheney and to embarrass President George Bush. His Chief of Staff Scooter Libby was pursued mercilessly as the supposed leaker.

Fitzgerald was appointed a special prosecutor in the Valerie Plame non-case and he needed a head.

Scooter Libby was innocent of the crime Patrick Fitzgerald prosecuted him for and Fitzgerald knew it. Unable to get him for the original “crime”, Fitzgerald accused Libby of a process crime — lying and obstruction — and it’s even doubtful he was guilty of that.

Special prosecutor Fitzgerald knew Libby was innocent of the original crime but ignored that, went after Libby, and decided to not prosecute the guilty party.

Fitzgerald also pushed a reporter, Judith Miller, to give false testimony in the Libby case. Fitzgerald claimed falsely that Plame’s name had been leaked by Libby to New York Times reporter Judith Miller The reason Libby ostensibly did it was to punish her husband, Joseph C. Wilson IV, for publishing an explosive 2003 op-ed that had done great damage to the Bush administration.

That information from the Wall Street Journal:

A revelation in journalist Judith Miller’s new memoir, “The Story: A Reporter’s Journey,” exposes unscrupulous conduct by Special Counsel Patrick J. Fitzgerald in the 2007 trial of I. Lewis “Scooter” Libby.

Ms. Miller, a former New York Times reporter, writes that Mr. Fitzgerald induced her to give what she now realizes was false testimony. By withholding critical information and manipulating her memory as he prepared her to testify, Ms. Miller relates, Mr. Fitzgerald “steered” her “in the wrong direction.”

Ms. Miller’s inaccurate testimony helped Mr. Fitzgerald persuade a Washington, D.C., jury in 2007 to find Mr. Libby, former chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney, guilty of obstruction of justice, making a false statement and perjury.

Commentary Magazine Had This to Say

Even the alleged process crimes of lying and obstruction are very suspect. What is also obvious is that Fitzgerald compromised the truth and the judicial process.

Fitzgerald said that Libby, known as Scooter, had lied to him during the investigation of the leak to throw “sand…in his eyes.” His purpose in the trial was to make the jury see the lies and get at the truth, because, as Fitzgerald had said in an earlier statement, “the truth is the engine of our judicial system.”

It is now clear that nearly everything Fitzgerald said about Libby’s role in the Plame case was false—and that it was Fitzgerald, not Libby, who had compromised the truth and the judicial process. The proof comes in Miller’s The Story: A Reporter’s Journey, a memoir released in April. Miller, who would serve as a key witness in the Libby trial, reveals how Fitzgerald deliberately withheld evidence from her and from Libby’s lawyers that would have made a guilty verdict all but impossible—effectively charging that Fitzgerald framed Libby in a blatant act of prosecutorial misconduct.

There were other unethical characters involved.

Lewis “Scooter” Libby was convicted of obstruction of justice and perjury in the case. Libby was innocent and it came out much later that Colin Powell knew he was innocent but let him go through the trial and conviction without once telling the truth.

Colin Powell’s deputy Richard Armitage was the leaker. Powell and Armitage never told the president, the Attorney General, or the public what Armitage had done. They sat silently as the investigation played out and as Karl Rove and Libby were ensnared by the investigation. This was a “crime” for which Armitage should have been prosecuted – if anyone.

There was no crime to begin with. Armitage wasn’t prosecuted. The reason is that the disclosure of Ms. Plame’s identity wasn’t a crime and didn’t compromise national security. She was a nobody. Libby committed no crime and Fitzgerald knew it.

Fitzgerald’s In Hot Water Over the Michigan State Doctor Perv

Fitzgerald is the lawyer who represented Michigan State University in its investigation into shamed sports doctor Larry Nassar to join his legal team. The attorneys who represented Nassar’s victims in the case believe Fitzgerald used his clout as a well-known and respected attorney to shield Michigan State from criticism. You can read about that at The Daily Caller.