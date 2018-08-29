Commerce Revised GDP Up to 4.2 Percent Growth for Last Quarter

The Associated Press reported it revised up its original estimate of growth for the 2nd quarter from 4.1 percent to 4.2 percent. That’s up from 2.2 percent in the 1st quarter.

The AP added that some of the strength came from temporary factors. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget [CRFB] says the numbers are artificially inflated by shifts in consumption to avoid the new tariffs announced this quarter.

According to CRFB, a little under 10 percent of this quarter’s GDP growth (0.3 percent total) can be attributed to the GOP tax cuts, and the same portion can be attributed to the 2018 spending deal Republicans and Democrats reached earlier this year.

The economists expect growth to slow to a steady but healthy 3 percent annual rate for the rest of the year, resulting in an annual growth of 3 percent for 2018. The same holds for 2019.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) notes it will slow after that to between 1.5 to 1.8 percent.

The President doesn’t agree and says it’s very sustainable.