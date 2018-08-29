Commerce Revised GDP Up to 4.2 Percent Growth for Last Quarter

By
S.Noble
-
0

The Commerce Department revised up its estimate of annualized second-quarter GDP growth in the U.S. on Wednesday, moving its Q2 estimate from 4.1-percent growth to 4.2-percent growth.

