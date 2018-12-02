Commie Dem Jayapal Embeds with Migrants to Help Them Cross Illegally

Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state is extremely far-left and is more subversive than American. She does not abide by her oath of office, at least not to this country. She stands for everything far-left, from Single Payer, to killing free speech, to abolishing ICE, to participating in communist anti-American protests with her buddy Linda Sarsour, to distorting views of patriotism, to destroying the history of monuments in Washington, and to promoting open borders.

Jayapal does more than promote open borders. “Promote” is the wrong word. She is embedding herself with the migrants and helping them break into the country.

When the oath of office means nothing…

She is creating press in their favor and she is a congressional representative who allegedly took the oath of office and swore allegiance to THIS country.

We have no idea who these people are but we know many are criminals. They are foreigners invading our borders and she is supporting them.

Jayapal is part of the Progressive [communist and socialist] caucus and she joins other communists in that group, one of whom — Ilhan Omar — has sworn to transform our Republic.

Watch: