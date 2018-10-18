Commie Ice Cream Makers Name a Flavor After Radical Leftist Candidate

Commie ice cream makers Ben & Jerry named an ice cream after radical far-far-left candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar.

“Ammar-etto American Dream” 🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 @benandjerrys just named an ice cream 🍦 in support of our campaign Sounds good — who wants a taste? pic.twitter.com/9PFAkce0gd — Ammar Campa-Najjar (@ACampaNajjar) October 17, 2018

GRANDPA WAS ONE OF THE MUNICH OLYMPIC TERRORISTS

The new flavor will be called “Ammar-etto American Dream,” referring to his background as a first-generation American, the son of a Palestinian father and Mexican-American mother.

Campa-Najjar’s background is under scrutiny. His paternal grandfather was a Palestinian terrorist leader, and though the candidate has denounced his grandfather’s actions, Campa-Najjar called him a “legend” and a “public servant” in 2015.

He wants a House seat and is an ardent admirer and supporter of commie Bernie Sanders. He rides the same income inequality train of BS.

Campa-Najjar’s grandfather was Muhammad Yusuf al-Najjar, a mastermind of the terrorist murder of 11 Israeli Olympic athletes and coaches at the 1972 Games in Germany. Al-Najjar was assassinated a year later by Israeli commandos.