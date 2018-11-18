Commie It Girl Campaigns to Replace All Dem Incumbents with Leftists

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Communist/Democratic Socialist/Progressive is pushing the youth to join their hardcore leftist movement through a group called Justice Democrats. She wants only hardcore leftists to rule the United States.

Justice Democrats are actually communists by another name and were formed by the Young Turks. It represents a hardcore peaceful ‘revolution’.

She is backing a plan to replace all Democrat incumbents and Republicans with far-left Progressives. She pleaded with an audience of over 700 watching a Justice Democrats video to run for office at all levels.

“Long story short, I need you to run for office,” she said on the call. “All I’m asking you to do is throw your hat in the ring, say ‘what the heck.’ ”

Their platform includes a Green New Deal which would require the country to go to 100 percent green energy in ten years. She also claims that in twelve years, we will face cataclysmic disaster due to climate change.

Personally, we can think of no quicker way to destroy the U.S. economy and way of life than to go along with her plan. You know you’re in trouble when these youth think Nancy Pelosi isn’t radical enough.